Belle Fourche shop a complete loss after Wednesday fire

BELLE FOURCHE — A Wednesday fire resulted in the complete loss of a large private shop located just south of Belle Fourche on Prairie Hills Road.
Aaron Thramer, Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department chief, spoke with the Pioneer Thursday, relaying the details of the blaze and its damage.
At approximately 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was reported to dispatch. Within minutes, Thramer and Belle Fourche Police Officers Wallace Eddy and Tony Garcia were the first on scene. The owners of the property were reportedly not home when the blaze began, he said.
“Upon arriving on scene … the way (the fire) was going, everything inside was going to be a loss,” he said. “Just due to the immense heat and smoke coming out of every seam everywhere.”
Further complicating the troublesome event, Thramer said that he suspected that after ignition, the fire had been burning for some time before smoke and flames were visible. The large building, which was offset on the property some distance away from the owner’s home, was surrounded by a number of vehicles and miscellaneous objects being stored outdoors.
Based on preliminary indications, Thramer said he believes that the fire started in the structure’s southeast corner, although the specific location of the blaze’s origin was difficult to pinpoint. Additionally, he said the cause of the fire was undetermined.
“When I arrived on scene, (the fire) had already breached that southeast corner (of the structure),” Thramer said. “And that caught some objects on the outside of the building on fire, such as tires, another car, some brush, stuff like that.”
So, he said one crew went to work extinguishing the flames in the area of the structure’s exterior while another crew accessed the blaze through large, overhead doors at the north-facing front entryway of the building.
“Due to the flow path and the heat, they had to back out,” Thramer said.
“Flow path” is a term used in fire dynamics which describes the route that air takes as it feeds the fire and the path that fire, smoke, and heat naturally take to vent from a building. The flow path of a structure fire is individual to each circumstance based on the building’s design and available ventilation openings.
After crews withdrew from within the shop, Thramer said a saw was used to cut into the building’s overhead door to allow more water spray to the interior portions of the building to cool down the flaming materials.
“We got it cooled down enough that we could actually get crews inside to start doing extinguishment,” he said.
On the scene, popping and booming noises were observed, which Thramer attributed to a stock of ammunition, welding equipment, and propane tanks.
The tin structure, which Thramer estimated to be approximately 60-foot-by-40-foot in area, was home to a number of items. In addition to items typically stored in a garage or shop such as construction tools and materials, he said, the items stored within the structure included several wild game and fish wall mounts; pinball and other arcade games that Thramer described as “relatively old” or “classic;” a classic show car and newer pickup; and a handful of off-road vehicles like snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.
“That’s why (the cause is) undetermined,” Thramer said, explaining that after the fire was extinguished, crews attempted to leave the scene as intact as possible to accommodate a potential investigation on behalf of the owner’s insurance company. “So, we didn’t root around too much because we didn’t want to disturb anything and wanted to preserve the scene as best we could.”
With uncertainties related to the number of volunteer firefighters available at that time of day, Thramer said that as he traveled to the scene, he precautionarily called for mutual aid from the Spearfish Fire Department.
In addition to Belle Fourche and Spearfish fire crews, Thramer said the following agencies assisted with the call: Belle Fourche Ambulance, Belle Fourche Police Department, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, and Nisland Arpan Fire Department.
“We’ve developed a really good relationship with both Spearfish and Nisland (fire departments) with helping each other out,” Thramer said.
Thursday morning, Thramer said he returned to the scene to meet with an investigator from the South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s office. The state office regularly assists fire departments throughout South Dakota with training, fire reporting and investigation, public education, fire prevention, and code compliance.
Thramer said Thursday that initial determinations presumed the fire to be accidental and that no foul play is suspected related to the blaze’s cause.
Although no injuries requiring medical attention were sustained, combating the blaze took a toll on some crewmembers.
“A couple guys were sat down to cool off (after getting) a little overheated,” Thramer said.
Thramer said that crews spent approximately five hours fighting the fire at the location.
While emergency incidents of this nature are never wished for, Thramer said he is grateful for the mutual aid provided by the neighboring agencies and for those who volunteer alongside him at incidents of this nature throughout the community.
“With the crew we had, I couldn’t have asked for a much better result,” he said. “At the point (the fire) was at, it was all we could do to do what we did. But the crew … we work together so well. It’s unbelievable that two separate agencies can just gel so good.”
