Belle Fourche seeks grant funds for new, inclusive playground at BH Roundup Complex

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Tuesday greenlit the submission of a grant application in the pursuit of constructing a new playground at the Black Hills Roundup Complex aimed to accommodate all area children, regardless of their abilities.
The park, should the city be awarded grant funding, is slated to be installed near the Lion’s Club shelter in the treed area located to the west of the softball and baseball fields within the Roundup Complex.
Locating the new park in that area of town was a common request from community members, according to Krysti Weed, administrative assistant in the city’s engineering department.
“Everybody said, ‘There’s nothing (for play opportunities) on the west side (of town),” she said.
The design of the proposed playground was entirely inspired by local families voicing their wishes related to play aspects which would benefit their differently abled children.
“Basically, I took the wants and needs of the parents, and we put it into a design,” Weed said.
In 2021, Thomas C. Gay Memorial Park, commonly referred to as Gay Park, located on the north end of town, became the first Belle Fourche park to be revamped to accommodate inclusivity and meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) requirements. As with the newly proposed park project, the Gay Park project was a collaborative effort which was funded by the city and the state.
The grant is a 50/50 match with funding of up to $75,000 per project through the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks’ Division of Parks and Recreation. The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1964 was established to provide financial assistance to conserve and develop the outdoor recreation resources across the country. Funding assistance is available on a reimbursement basis of up to 50% of costs for the acquisition of park land, development of outdoor recreation facilities, and major renovation or improvements to existing outdoor recreation facilities.
Weed is part of the group of city staff who work to bring community-centered projects to fruition. She told the Pioneer that in city’s 2022 budget, $100,000 was earmarked and nested within a “parks” line item that falls under the umbrella of the public works department within the city’s capital improvement fund.
Currently, Weed said that the initial target for the project’s total cost is approximately $150,000, which would be split down the middle between the state and the city.
According to a bid received from Cunningham Recreation, a playground equipment design company which is headquartered out of Charlotte, N.C., the estimated cost of the equipment is $99,446.37.
The grant application process entails a laundry list of required documentation, projections, maps, and more which must be met before qualifying to be in the running against other projects in the state. During the selection process, the state utilizes a points-based priority rating system for locally sponsored projects.
Several qualifying factors have been built into the rating system which can help an individual project or municipality increase point scoring potential in the hopes of garnering more points than the competitors. One example includes funds preemptively secured for the project.
In addition to the dogeared funds set aside by the city, the project has received an additional funding source.
Pioneer Bank & Trust and the Clarkson Family have pledged $5,000 toward the construction of an inclusive playground in Belle Fourche. According to information provided by Ashley Pearson, vice president and manager of the Belle Fourche branch of Pioneer Bank & Trust, the donation was offered to honor the memory of Ryan In’t Veld, the son of longtime Pioneer Bank & Trust employee Arlen In’t Veld and his wife, Sue. Ryan, a 2002 Belle Fourche High School graduate, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at a young age and lost his battle in May 2021.
“We hope that the community will join us in supporting this project so that kids of all physical abilities may experience the simple joy of a playground and that their families may know that our community sees them,” Pearson said via email Friday.
Weed told the Pioneer that over the years she’s received many inquiries from families who have differently abled children seeking inclusive play opportunities while allowing them to play alongside their able-bodied peers.
“I didn’t not know how many (differently abled) kids we have in this area,” she said, adding that when the Gay Park project began, she had no fewer than eight local families contact her with pleas about inclusivity needs in the community’s parks.
With the exception of Gay Park, which is in the final stage of installation, none of the other parks in town have all-inclusive playground equipment. The city currently has 10 parks.
How can you help?
If this sounds like something you want to see more of in Belle Fourche, the city wants to hear from you. Weed requested that members of the Belle Fourche community and greater surrounding area send letters of support for the project.
The grant program awards increased point values to projects that have evidence of community support.
Those interested in submitting letters of support can do so by mail - 511 Sixth Ave., Belle Fourche, SD 57717, email - Hailey@bellefourche.org, or in person by visiting the engineering department in city hall.
