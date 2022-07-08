BELLE FOURCHE –– Growth within the community of Belle Fourche has been on the rise in the recent years, and with increasing property development in the Hat Ranch area on the south side of town, the city is moving forward with planned upgrades to the water delivery infrastructure in the neighborhood.
The city council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing application for financial assistance through the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources to assist with funding up to $1,760,000 for the project.
The resolution authorized the designation of Mayor Randy Schmidt as an authorized representative on behalf of the city.
The city’s existing water infrastructure was installed in phases as development and growth required, with segments of the springs line estimated to have been installed in the 1920s, with the most recent wells installed in the 1980s and 1990s.
The municipal water supply comes from the springs gallery north of Spearfish and is transmitted to Belle Fourche. The remaining supplies come from two wells within city limits. The well on the north end of town was constructed in 1982 and the second, located in the central portion of town, was completed in 1991.
As the city grew over the years, the southern edges of Belle Fourche have been substantially developed, including the Hat Ranch subdivision, which sits atop a bluff which overlooks the prairie at an elevation higher than Belle Fourche proper. The springs line, spanning approximately 10 miles, is primarily gravity fed, requiring the city to construct water tanks to supply water to the Hat Ranch area due to the topographical constraints.
Brent Hardy, city engineer, told the Pioneer Thursday that the improvements will better accommodate the growing subdivision, in addition to providing a supplementary in-town water source for Belle Fourche which could provide water during outages of the springs line.
The legal description of the location of the new well’s intended location designates installation in the southeast quarter section of 34, Township 8 North, Range 2 West, Black Hills Meridian. The proposed location is near an existing storage tank in the subdivision and could be connected into the city’s distribution system with minimal additional infrastructure costs.
The well is slated to be drilled down an approximate 2,000 feet into the Madison aquafer, which currently supplies the city from two existing wells.
Assuming the project secures funding, construction work is scheduled for January to July 2023, is estimated to take approximately three to six months.
To finance the well drilling and construction portion of the project, the city has been planning for the project for the last several years, squirreling funds into the city’s Capital Improvement Program. For the water portions of the project, the city intends to fully fund the improvements with a State Revolving Fund loan. The city anticipates receiving a $1.76 million loan, with 2.125% interest rate, for 30 years.
With the plan in place for a number of years and the proper savings achieved, the city does not anticipate water rate increases for residents as a result of the project.
The current city resident’s water rates are tiered, based on gallon usage - $22.49 for the first 3,000 gallons, $27.29 per month for 5,000 gallons, and water usage over 3,000 gallons is $2.40 per thousand gallons.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.