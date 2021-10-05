Belle Fourche seeking federal airport grant funds to construct new taxiway

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council recently authorized Mayor Randy Schmidt to sign a grant initiation request and application for federal grant assistance to fund the engineering of a new taxiway at the municipal airport.
The Belle Fourche Municipal Airport sprawls 279 acres of land just north of Belle Fourche off of U.S. Highway 85.
According to the application, the airport has demand for a hangar taxiway, the location and design of which are currently being ironed out in the city airport master plan.
The city’s plan states that there are currently 14 aircrafts based at the airport. In the coming years, that number is projected to grow to 17 in one to five years and 18 in five to 10 years. Additionally, the plan states that currently the airport performs 60 air taxi operations per year. That annual number is also anticipated to increase to 65 in one to five years and 70 in five to 10.
The Airport Improvement Program (AIP), facilitated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.
Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
Earlier this month, the FAA awarded more than $431.8 million in AIP grants across the country. The funds were awarded to pay for projects at 60 airports in 31 states plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The engineering and design work is projected to cost approximately $85,000 and design of the taxiway expected to be underway this winter.
For small primary, reliever, and general aviation airports, the grant covers a range of 90-95% of eligible costs, based on statutory requirements. In the case of the Belle Fourche Municipal Airport, if awarded grant funds, the city would be responsible for 10%, or $5,525 of the taxiway project, with the FAA responsible for $76,500, and the state picking up the remaining $2,975.
The construction of an additional taxiway, slated for 2023, is projected to cost $400,000.
The city has a long-range plan related to the airport with a number of improvement projects planned in the coming years including a potential land acquisition to construct a new runway, drainage improvements, a new hangar building, and more, which totals more than $13 million.
