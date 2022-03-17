Belle Fourche seeking elementary reading interventionist

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche is on the hunt for an elementary reading interventionist for the 2022-2023 school year to help combat academic deficits afflicting the community’s youngest learners which were worsened by the pandemic.
“The need for this position has become increasingly evident, as we have a growing number of students each year who are not yet ready to learn Kindergarten content,” Elementary Principal Julie Hatling wrote in her request to the school board. “The closure of schools, daycares, and preschools in 2020, along with many other impacts COVID has had on families has made it more apparent that schools need to support our youngest learners who may already be at risk of falling behind academically.”
Hatling shared that the district Monday hosted its kindergarten screening event for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the 87 youngsters screened, she said that more than 40 of those were currently 4 years old and will turn 5 before the school year starts.
The results of the screening process, which utilizes a 105-point scale, ranged from 39-103, Hatling said, explaining that the spread of the levels of preparedness exhibited in the cohort of incoming kindergarteners is vast.
“They are prepared at various levels,” she said. “So, to reach the end of kindergarten within a year is a lot farther off for some.”
With the objective to intervene earlier, Hatling said she hopes to reduce the academic gap.
“Because by the time we’re getting them to first grade, (the gap has) widened if we don’t have some kind of academic intervention in the meantime,” she said.
Following Hatling’s elucidation, the Belle Fourche School Board approved the advertising to hire the new position. The job description states the half-time position involves working with students and staff at North Park Elementary, the district’s kindergarten building, to perform duties related to the promotion and development of reading instruction.
The position is slated to be funded by allocations from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.