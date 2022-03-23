Belle Fourche seeking CTE workforce grant

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School District is seeking a Career and Technical Education (CTE) workforce grant to broaden its offerings to area students, hoping to expand its coursework to incorporate heavy equipment operation simulations.
During its March 14 meeting, the school board unanimously voted to authorize the district’s submission of an application for CTE grant funding administered through the South Dakota Department of Education.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard spoke to the board, explaining the rationale behind the district’s funding pursuit.
“There is a need for those type of operators …” he said, adding that he has heard several pleas in recent months about a volume of local contractors and jobs that are in need of heavy equipment operators, which include those who can operate backhoes, skid steers, forklifts, gravel trucks, bulldozers, and more. “We’re going to go after another workforce grant where, actually, the (state) department of education encouraged us to do that. I think it would be a good addition. I think we’ve got two instructors that can teach it.”
Whereas equipment operation training traditionally relies heavily on practical on the job training experience, heavy equipment simulators offer lifelike, classroom-based learning opportunities which incorporate electronic, plug-and-play emulation technology for operator training in construction, mining, and material handling.
Willard said that once a student has completed the heavy equipment operation simulation course, they can receive a certification.
The workforce education grant program provides grants specifically intended to fund new and existing secondary career and technical education programs across the state. The program, which was established in 2013 by the South Dakota Legislature, has granted $5,533,827.81 to districts statewide.
In 2017, the Belle Fourche School District was awarded $500,000 from the fund to assist in the construction of its CTE facility which now houses manufacturing, human services, hospitality and tourism, business management and administration, and agriculture programs.
Applications are due to the state by Thursday and awards are expected to be announced in April.
