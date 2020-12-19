Belle Fourche Schools amend winter activity COVID-19 protocols

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School Board Monday amended its winter activity protocols which will allow more visitors at home sports activities in the coming weeks.
In November, the board voted to adopt a new activity protocol related to the amount of people allowed to attend Belle Fourche school-related events in person. Adam Nowowiejski, the district’s activity director, said the change was spurred by recommendations from the South Dakota Activities Association made on Nov. 4.
“That’s when they (the state association) essentially passed all of their recommendations on to us as far as what we should and should not do,” he said. “And so, we based all of our recommendations based on that.”
After coordinating with area activity directors, Nowowiejski said he brought the school board three protocol options spanning from almost zero restrictions to heavier-handed requirements.
The board opted to take the middle ground, adopting a policy that would restrict attendence while still allowing some visitors to take part in the activity in person. Nowowiejski said each player, from the home and away teams, would be allotted four activity tickets per game. Anyone attending a game in person would only be allowed to enter if they had a ticket, regardless if they were district staff or student.
Additionally, in an effort to avoid unnecessary interactions in Belle Fourche during the pandemic, the district cancelled all lower-level tournaments, opted to allow no fan attendance during the winter wrestling tournaments, and split up events that were originally scheduled as double-headers.
The Belle Fourche School Board held its monthly meeting Monday via Zoom. Nowowiejski explained the atmosphere during the district’s first boys’ basketball home game, held Dec. 11.
“We did have two police officers at the ticket booth to help with the ticket-taking process because … you could imagine some stress and trouble that could happen at the ticket booth if somebody didn’t have a ticket to get into the game,” he said, adding that no troubles were experienced, thankfully. “The atmosphere within the gym just wasn’t the best. There was some animosity because of the fact that there was some staff that wasn’t able to get in, some students, obviously that didn’t get in. So, that’s causing some tension among a lot of people within the district.”
However, based on the “very low” COVID-19 statistics within Belle Fourche, and specifically among the district’s students and staff, Nowowiejski felt some restrictions could be loosened to help alleviate some of the animosity.
“I just think that we can relieve a lot of stress amongst families and student body and staff members by lifting that current restriction to allow it to be really close to what we had in the fall,” Nowowiejski explained, adding each rostered student would still be issued three visitor tickets to distribute, but all high school students and district staff would be permitted to attend with only their district ID card. “I just think we have an opportunity, with our numbers being so low, to really relieve some stress going into Christmas break.”
Board Member Nita Justice said she had many reservations about the proposed change.
“The reason we were doing this (the protocol limiting visitors) is to prevent numbers going up,” she said. “And I feel that if we make that extra step going the opposite way now, and then our numbers start going up, you’re going to still end up with people unhappy. I think part of the reason why our numbers are low is because we are trying to limit the amount of people that are at these different activities.”
Mike Tyndall, board member, said he’s not sure changing the policy to allow all district students and staff at events would add much risk.
“To me, that almost makes sense, to allow them to attend the games … being they’re already together with the teachers and the other students all day long anyway,” he said.
Justice somewhat agreed with Tyndall.
“They’re also (in) a little bit more controlled area in their own classroom versus in a gymnasium,” she said.
Nowowiejski added that the students from Belle Fourche and the other area schools are conditioned to keeping to themselves.
“They’re kind of accustomed to it, and they very rarely mix in with our kids,” he said. “They stay on their side and we stay on our side.”
Board President Tammy Clem asked Brandi VanSickle to weigh in on the topic. VanSickle said she can see the pros and cons on each side of the debate.
“Our numbers are low and I’m very grateful,” she said, adding that she still has some reservations about the proposal. “It feels like (the) Department of Health is so far behind (with COVID-19 notifications) that I’m afraid we’ll let this go and then by the time they contact us, are we going to be too out of control? But yet, I do see Adam’s (Nowowiejski) point at utilizing the low numbers (to allow more enjoyment of the activities).”
“If I knew the Department of Health was quick on the draw and not so far behind, I’d say, ‘let’s try it,’” VanSickle said. “I can see both ways; it’s a hard decision.”
Jean Helmer, board member, said she’s concerned a policy change could set a precedent of folding to those who are complaining more loudly.
“I’m concerned about something that would make it more difficult for you (Nowowiejski) and the staff, and the control with people’s inclination to respond to fear with anger and take it out on whomever is standing in line trying to do a duty,” she said. “I’m concerned about the safety of people and the precedence setting.”
Clem weighed in also, saying she can also see both sides of the coin.
“But I’m seeing what other community events are happening around the area,” she said. “We just recently had a tree auction, and I didn’t see a single one in there with a mask on. And people were side-by-side.”
Board Member Wayne Gilbert stressed that he’d rather let the COVID-19 case counts lead them to a decision, as opposed to community member complaints or behaviors.
“The fact that people don’t wear masks at public events means nothing to me, except that they are ignorant,” he said. “But the fact that the numbers are down is (more important). If the numbers are down, OK, let’s respond, and I agree with Adam’s (Nowowiejski’s) proposal.”
After about 15 minutes more of conversation, the board unanimously voted to adopt the amendment to the activity procedure, contingent upon close observation of the COIVD-19 case numbers within the area.
The winter plan now closely mirrors the fall plan, except that each student player will be allotted three tickets for friends or family per event. Additionally, with the new plan, high school students and all district staff will be allowed without a ticket, only being required to show their district ID card. Elementary- and middle school-aged students within the district would only be permitted to an event with one of the activity tickets shared by a permitted student participating in the event.
The high school students or district staff who attend an event will still be charged to enter the event, unless they have an activity ticket for the year.
The same goes for high school students and staff visiting from area teams who are participating in an event.
The Pioneer reached out to Nowowiejski Wednesday for an update.
On Tuesday night, the day after the board’s decision, Belle Fourche held a boys’ basketball game, testing out the new protocol for the first time.
“It went very well,” Nowowiejski said, adding that although the new system was in place, not many more people attended the event in person. “I was expecting to see 100 students in the stands … because they were fighting pretty hard (for the policy change) … but I would probably say there were only 20 students in the stands.”
As for parents and staff at Tuesday’s game, Nowowiejski estimate an approximate 5-10% increase over Friday’s event.
Those who are unable or choose not to attend some of the district’s events in person can most often take in the event online. The district live-streams many of its activities through a service offered on its website.
Nowowiejski said that has turned in to a popular alternative to viewing the game in person. On Nov. 6, the district streamed the middle school boys’ wrestling duel, which 26 people watched online. The high school play, live-streamed Nov. 19-21, more than 500 households watched online.
Nowowiejski took the streaming equipment to the Custer wrestling tournament, held Dec. 4, when 2,471 people watched the event online. On Monday, the middle school band and choir concert was livestreamed, and 1,152 households watched online. During Tuesday’s boys’ basketball games, 167 watched the freshman game, 327 watched the JV game, and 604 watched the varsity game.
Throughout the changing pandemic conditions, Nowowiejski said he is still grateful for the Belle Fourche community.
“Thank you to our community for supporting the plans that we have in place,” Nowowiejski said. “Our community in Belle has been fantastic … and they want the kids to just be able to play. They’re willing to do everything and anything to make that happen and that’s the one thing that I appreciate.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.