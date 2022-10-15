BELLE FOURCHE — A threat of an active shooter Thursday at Belle Fourche High School was found to be a hoax, police said.
The call, received around 9 a.m., reported there was an active shooter in the building. Police Chief Ryan Cherveny discussed the threatening call.
“It was said that there was a male subject in the building with an automatic or compact weapon.” Cherveny said. “At this time (the call) is believed to be foreign. The call had broken English, possibly Middle-Eastern accent. But, I can’t speak on all the phone calls, just the one we got.”
The police immediately and thoroughly swept the building until they were sure nothing was wrong. Right after their search, they notified school officials, who proceeded to notify parents in the community. The FBI was notified as well, and is currently trying to trace the call.
Dr. Steve Willard, superintendent for the Belle Fourche School District, said that no students were at the high school at that time due to an assembly at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center. The school had three secretaries there at the time of the call, and one of them immediately called the police after receiving the threat.
“For us it worked out really well because there were no students in the building.” Willard said.
The high school students continued their assembly and were notified of the events when they got back to the school. The other schools in the district followed protocol and implemented soft lockdown procedures until receiving an “all-clear” statement from police.
“We didn’t let any students out of the building, and we made sure all the doors were locked. It’s just standard procedure for our school district.” Willard said.
Cherveny said he received a notification from the FBI about numerous hoax calls received across the country around the same time the department received the threatening call.
Cherveny thought the call could’ve been a hoax, but his officers had no clue, as they were off on patrol. The police responded to the threat as if it were real, to insure all students and faculty members were safe.
There were at least five schools in the state that received calls Thursday morning including Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brookings, Rapid City, Mitchell, and Belle Fourche reporting threats.
After receiving notes from the FBI, Cherveny believes the hoax calls the state got were multiple callers from the same entity.
These false calls have been making their way around schools in the nation.
On Oct. 7, National Public Radio published a report discussing the rise in false active shooter calls, saying they have found, through local new reports, that there have been at least 113 instances of hoax calls across 19 states between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5.
Cherveny said that the school and police worked very well together to insure everyone was safe, and although it was an unfortunate situation, he’s glad it was just a hoax.
