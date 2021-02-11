Belle Fourche School District purchases alternative school property

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School Board unanimously approved a resolution to purchase the property which houses its alternative school on the south end of Belle Fourche.
The school is located in the backside of the Belle Fourche Plaza Condominiums on Dakota Avenue by the AmericInn Lodge and Suites.
The $160,000 purchase is merely a formality, Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard said to the board during its Jan. 25 meeting. The property was owned by the Belle Fourche School District Foundation, which is a separate entity from the school district.
“What has been happening is the school district pays the foundation a quarterly user fee for the use of this building,” he said, adding the foundation then applies the payment toward the USDA loan acquired to purchase the property.
Because the district would basically be paying off the foundation loan, which would conclude its term in 2028.
Willard said that the district being the registered owner will simplify processes, giving the district more control over the part of the building that houses the school without having to go through the foundation.
“In the long run, it’s a money saving venture for the taxpayers that are going to save $40,000 worth of interest,” he said.
The district utilized capital outlay funds to procure the property.
