By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — As computer usage in classrooms increases, so does the Belle Fourche School District’s effort to make that usage safer for students.
The school officially launched the use of GoGuardian on Feb.1, which replaced Lanschool Air, a program that allowed teachers to monitor their students’ screens.
GoGuardian also has monitoring capabilities, but Technology Coordinator Andrew Lythgoe says that GoGuardian has even more features that improve students’ safety.
“GoGuardian has more functionality in its program, such as robust web filtering, student safety monitoring (mental health and self-harm), threat detection (threats and violence), and GoGuardian Parent,” said Lythgoe.
The program also allows teachers to open and close internet tabs on students’ computers.
GoGuardian Parent, a feature that Lythgoe mentioned, is an easy-to-use app that allows parents to monitor their children’s school devices.
Some of the app’s features include:
• An overview of the student’s top five visited websites
• Any teacher interventions related to the student’s online activity
• A 30-day overview of the student’s online activity
• The ability to block websites on school-issued devices during out-of-school hours
• The ability to pause internet access on school-issued devices during out-of-school hours, either on demand or at a scheduled time
Lythgoe said that parents who want to monitor their children’s personal devices can use apps such as Qustodio, Bark, and Google, and Family Link, but he encourages families to research these products to find the one that will best fit their needs.
The school also placed more filters on school-issued devices in mid-February after becoming aware that students were using Chrome-add-ons that allowed them to access websites that were supposed to be blocked.
“We have implemented more robust controls on student laptops to ensure online browsing safety. These include strict Chrome profile restrictions and the introduction of GoGuardian Web Filtering,” said Lythgoe. “The filters on student laptops work when connected to any Wi-Fi network (not just when connected to the school Wi-Fi).”
Last but not least of the district’s efforts is an educational internet safety presentation.
“The district works with the RCPD ICAC division (Rapid City Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children), to provide annual presentations to the students on internet safety,” said Lythgoe. “Due to the Covid pandemic, this was halted in 2020/2021 but resumed in 2022.”
“Internet safety has always been a priority of the school district, and we encourage families to also speak with their children on safe internet usage,” he said.
Belle Fourche Police Department and School District will host internet safety presentations for children and adults on April 25.
The police department will host an internet safety presentation at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium at 6 p.m.
Ryan Cherveny, Belle Fourche police chief, stressed that this presentation contains mature content and is not meant for children or teens. However, all adult community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
The two-hour presentation will go over many topics, including digital footprints, social media, what to share online, what to keep private online, cyber stalking, sextortion, child pornography, child exploitation, sexting, online threats, what cyberbullying looks like, and what to do about cyberbullying.
This event is free to attend.
The Belle Fourche School District will also host its annual internet safety presentation on April 25 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium during the school day.
Fifth through twelfth graders will attend the presentation led by Rapid City Police Departments Internet Crimes Against Children division.
The presentation will cover digital footprints, social media usage, sharing personal information online, cyber stalking, extortion, identity theft, sexting, online threats, and cyberbullying.
