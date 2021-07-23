Belle Fourche School District adopts $17.25 million 2021-22 budget

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School District adopted last week a combined general fund and capital outlay budget of $17,245,750 for the 2021-2022 school year, representing a $232,700 decrease over 2020-21.
South Dakota’s funding for K-12 education is based on an equitable formula that starts with the same amount of funding per student. The total amount of per-student funding in each school district is dependent on a combination of money raised by the school district through local property taxes and funds raised through statewide taxes.
The Belle Fourche School District’s budget appropriations are divided into the general fund and capital outlay. The general fund pays for salaries, books, utilities, and transportation. The amount budgeted from the general fund is $10,450,000. This is a $147,600 decrease compared to the $10,597,600 budgeted in the 2020-21 budget.
The general fund revenue bases the state aid on a total enrollment count, which is the average enrollment count of the previous two years in the district.
The capital outlay fund receives revenue from property taxes and fixed capital assets, like school building improvements, are funded by this capital outlay. The 2021-22 capital outlay budget is set at $3,510,000 which represents a $40,800 decrease budgeted in the 2020-21 budget.
Also included in the 2021-22 budget are the special education fund, budgeted at $2,500,000; the food service fund, $742,000; other enterprise fund, $1,000; and debt service fund, $42,750.
Tax rates/levies certified to the county auditor for the 2021-22 school year are slated as follows: general fund, agricultural lands, $1.409 per $1,000 of taxable valuation; owner occupied, $3.153 per $1,000 of taxable valuation; and commercial/other, $6.525 per $1,000 of taxable valuation; capital outlay fund, $2,300,000; and special education fund, $1.670 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
