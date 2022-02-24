Belle Fourche School Board leadership recognized

BELLE FOURCHE — The Associated School Boards of South Dakota honored the Belle Fourche School Board during its Feb. 14 meeting in recognition of its dedicated leadership and for improving achievement for its students. Steve Willard, superintendent, expressed gratitude for all the board members as locally elected educational leadership. This year’s school board appreciation week falls on Feb. 21-25.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.