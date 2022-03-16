Belle Fourche School Board hears annual meal service update

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board Monday heard an annual update from Lunchtime Solutions including details about pandemic related wrenches thrown into the mix as staff works to feed area students.
Lunchtime Solutions, which has been the district’s food service provider since 2012, works with local school districts in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri to operate food service programs and to provide healthy, fresh-tasting, contemporary menu choices for students.
Tammie Adam, area food service director for Lunchtime Solutions, presented the update while Heidi Gallatin, the Belle Fourche food service director for Lunchtime Solutions who began in the position this year observed.
Since spring 2020, the district qualified to serve free breakfast and lunch meals to every student for the entire school year, thanks to a USDA waiver. Additionally, during the summers of 2020 and 2021, the federal funding enabled the district to offer a summer feeding program which allowed any child that lives in the community ages 0-18 to receive free breakfast and lunch meals throughout the months of June and July.
Adam said that Lunchtime Solutions has not been notified whether the district will again receive the waiver funding to permit free feeding during the 2022-2023 school year.
As for the feeding program this summer, Adam said that the food service provider is hoping to expand the program to South Park Elementary as the district is expecting a walk-in refrigerated freezer.
“We’re very excited about that,” she said. “We’re hoping to get an upgrade to the kitchens there (South Park Elementary) so that we can just make our meals there and serve right out of there.”
In previous summers, the program was solely operated, and meals dispensed out of the Belle Fourche Middle School lunchroom, which was difficult for staff, Adam said.
“Hopefully that will help with your summer feeding program,” she said. “It’s just hard to do it when it’s just at one place.”
One of the hurdles that Adam said has been ongoing throughout the pandemic is supply chain issues. And the difficulty this year has been particularly challenging.
“We have changed our menus quite often,” she said. “We have had supply chain issues like crazy this year.”
Chicken products have been severely depleted, Adam said.
“All of the chicken products have been substituted — chicken nuggets, chicken patties, grilled chicken, diced chicken, all of it has been substituted this year,” she said. “We’ve gone through the substitutions, and they’ve been substituted again.”
In preparation for this weeks’ planned menu, Adam said staff ordered mini corndogs to be served to the students as part of Tuesday’s lunch. But the product delivered turned out to be full-sized jalapeno and cheese corndogs.
“They were supposed to be served tomorrow (Tuesday),” she said. “We got them today.”
Working to overcome hurdles on a marginal timeframe like those presented with the corndog debacle have become a regular occurrence, Adam said.
Frustratingly, for now, Adam said there is no end in sight related to the supply chain issues.
As with the rest of the country, staffing issues worsened by the pandemic is another pervasive concern for Lunchtime Solutions.
“The kitchens here (in Belle Fourche) seem to be pretty grounded right now,” she said. “We have all of our positions full. People seem to be happy where they’re at, so I’m hoping there’s not the labor issues next year.”
In the meantime, as issues triggered by the pandemic continue to endure, Adam said that Lunchtime Solutions and its staff plan to follow suit and continue persevering to accomplish their primary goal.
“We really appreciate everybody having their patience with us,” she said. “Our goal every day is to feed the students, and that’s where we’re going.”
