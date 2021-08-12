Belle Fourche School Board hears $3.05M ESSER budget plans

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School Board Monday heard a presentation about the district’s plan related to its planned use of federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds.
On July 7, the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of South Dakota’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plans and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state’s school systems.
Under the ESSER fund, the federal Department of Education awards grants to districts with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
South Dakota’s plan details how the state is and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to re-engage students across the state and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the federal government distributed two thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states will be made available once state plans are approved. South Dakota is expected to receive more than $381 million total in ARP ESSER funds, and today’s approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million.
High School Principal Mathew Raba provided the board a brief overview of the district’s plan. Raba coordinated with district administrators and Angela Reder, the district’s curriculum director and testing coordinator.
He explained that to participate in the ESSER funding program, the district was required to create a reopening plan and an ARP ESSER Local Education Agency (LEA) plan.
“This LEA plan, in addition to some work on the (federal) grants management system, is all due by Aug. 20,” Raba said. “This particular document outlines the broad scope of what we want to expend those dollars on and how we intend to use those dollars.”
He explained that a survey was posting on the district’s website to garner public input on the proposed plan.
“And we used the results of that survey to drive our budgeting process and to determine what the best ways were to spend these funds,” Raba said.
Elementary Principal Julie Hatling said that the survey received 55 responses.
According to the funding guidelines, every six months, the plan is required to be reviewed and updated.
“So, this is something that will come before you several times over the next three years,” Raba said.
With just over $3,000,000 awarded to the district for use through 2024, Raba noted that a minimum of 20% of the funds is required to be utilized specifically for learning loss.
“And in our initial plan, we have actually set aside a little over a million for lost instructional time or for learning loss,” he said. “So that’s about a third, as opposed to the 20% that’s required.”
The district’s plan designated eight items or issues that the funds would assist in addressing. Some are listed below:
Prevention and mitigation strategies
The first is related to prevention and mitigation strategies associated with the spread of COVID-19 within the school environment. The plan details equipment and supplies to be purchased to continue sanitation efforts. The approximate budget to be used for the mitigation strategies is listed as $39,000, which include the purchase of sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, additional face masks for staff and students, additional fogger for sanitizing facilities, and air filters to maintain air quality.
Academic impact of lost instructional time
The plan describes how the district intends to use funds to address academic impact of lost instructional time throughout the ongoing pandemic. According to the plan, the district utilizes comprehensive needs assessment data to identify student instructional needs and growth over time. And during a review process employed three times each academic year, teachers review the data to determine which students are at risk of academic failure.
The lost instruction interventions planned within the budget totals $970,000, nearly one third of the total funding apportioned to the district. Several strategies are planned to combat the academic loss portion of the budget, including supplemental curriculum and assessments provided across the K-12 student body.
Those in part include a comprehensive K-8 mathematics program to support differentiated math instruction, an educational program to provide individualized and personalized instructional study in all content areas for grades 9-12, and a handful of interventionists and teachers to assist in carrying the burden.
Investments aligned with student needs
The plan designates how the district will ensure that the interventions implemented will respond to the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of all students, particularly those who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The plan budgeted approximately $1,822,000 for investment in student needs.
The category describes different plans to fulfil the above concerns broken down into classifications for: all students, students from low-income families, students of color, English learners, children with disabilities, students experiencing homelessness, children in foster care, and migratory students.
As this portion of the plan is rather lengthy and comprehensive, taking up at least six pages of the district’s 20-page plan, for those interested in the specific details related to this section, you can find the entire plan under the “news” section of the district’s website https://www.bellefourche.k12.sd.us.
Air conditioning installation at the high school
ESSER funds can be used for certain renovation, air quality, and construction projects, subject to prior approval by the Department of Education. Belle Fourche’s plan includes $637,000 for the installation of air conditioning at the high school to improve air quality and create a more comfortable learning environment.
