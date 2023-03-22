BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board came to a lawful decision Monday on roofing bids after tabling the agenda items at the March 13 meeting.
The two project bids were tabled after board members inquired about accepting a bid from a Belle Fourche company, Albright Construction, despite it not being the lowest bidder.
After seeking legal counsel from Dwight Gubbrud, the district’s attorney, the school board called a special meeting Monday, to discuss Gubbrud’s findings.
“The bidding process is used by every public entity. They are required by law to follow those bid procedures,” said Gubbrud.
He explained that the codified bidding process created by the Department of Legislative Audit is in place to protect taxpayers. It allows entities to be responsible with taxpayer money and to receive bids from multiple parties to create a fair and competitive market.
“The entities that are opening (the bids) are required to award the bid to the lowest responsible bidder,” Gubbrud explained. “You are entitled to reject bids if you find that the lowest bidder is not a responsible bidder. The school district has been through that also.”
School board member Greg Krajewski, who pushed for the Belle Fourche company to be awarded the bid at the previous meeting, said that he now understands the codified laws.
“That one (bid) was so close — $1,300. I thought that maybe if the bids were within a percent that we could somehow equate things,” Krajewski said. “After reading what you sent (codified laws), it’s pretty clear that it has to be equal in price and quality. They are both very reputable companies.”
Gubbrud explained that South Dakota law does not define “local” companies. Therefore, there is no codified law that would allow the school to choose a Belle Fourche company over any other South Dakota company when the bids are not equal in price.
Gubbrud also sympathized with the companies that aren’t awarded, explaining that each company puts time, resources, and money into each bid that they place.
“It’s understandable that they are disappointed when they don’t get a bid,” said Gubbrud. “When they submit a bid they are often required to get a surety bond to back up their bid. They’ve got a lot of money tied up.”
After discussion, the school board accepted the lowest bids to reroof school buildings, which remain damaged from the June 2022 hailstorm.
The first project, replacing the steel roof on the Belle Fourche School District bus barn, was awarded to Rain Tite Roofing and Construction, from Rapid City for $126,245.
The second project, replacing the shingles on the Belle Fourche Middle School, the South Park Elementary School annex building, and North Park Elementary School storage building, was awarded to Dynamic Roofing, from Rapid City for $235,019.
Both projects will be covered by insurance claims.
