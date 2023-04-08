Belle Fourche School Board candidates

Voters in the Belle Fourche School District head to the polls Tuesday, April 11. There are three people running for one seat which is a three-year term. We asked each candidate questions and their answers are published verbatim. In some cases, their answers were edited down for space.
Faye LaDuke-Pelster
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Faye LaDuke-Pelster. I am a professor and Department Chair of the School of Education at Black Hills State University.
What motivated you to run for this office?
As a parent of two children attending school in the district, I care about and am very invested in the education they receive. I’ve been very involved in the district in several capacities. I’ve served as a parent volunteer, supervised BHSU student teachers placed in the district, and taught several literacy professional development courses for Belle Fourche teachers. In addition, I’ve taught literacy demonstration lessons in almost every elementary classroom and some middle school Language Arts classes. I’ve chosen to run for the school board because I want to continue to contribute to and be involved in the district. With over 20 years of experience in education, I can make meaningful contributions as a school board member.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
For the past 17 years, I have worked at Black Hills State University. I teach Reading Methods to undergraduate pre-service teachers majoring in Elementary Education and K-12 Special Education. I also teach graduate courses for teachers pursuing a master’s degree in Reading. Prior to working at BHSU, I was an elementary teacher and a K-12 Literacy Coach in the Todd County School District in Mission, SD. I have a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Wyoming, a Master of Education in Reading from West Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with a Reading emphasis from the University of South Dakota. My teaching experience and my education make me a good candidate for the Belle Fourche School District.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not served in any other elected public or nonprofit leadership positions. I currently serve as the volunteer President of the Belle Jackpot Association, a local nonprofit youth rodeo organization that produces several jackpot events throughout the summer. In the past, I served as the elected secretary for the Butte County 4-H Rodeo for several years.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not attended any school board meetings within the last year.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Community newspapers are important. They are a vessel for keeping community members abreast of current events and for sharing historical information about a community.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in the Belle Fourche School District?
Maintaining high teacher quality via competitive salaries and positive working environments
Ensuring effective integration of technology for all teachers and students
Maintaining physical facilities
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I don’t perceive the issues listed above as problems that need to be solved but rather important matters that need to be consistently and continuously assessed.
What do you believe is working for the Belle Fourche School District and how will you retain that progression?
Belle Fourche has several things that demonstrate progressiveness. First, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) center is state-of-the-art and widely recognized across the state. New programs (e.g., CDL) are continually being explored and added to the CTE curriculum and course offerings. Next, Belle Fourche provides extensive professional development opportunities for teachers. These opportunities allow teachers to continue to learn and stay abreast of recent research, trends, and practices in education. I will support the continuation of these things that will promote growth and progression in Belle Fourche.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My husband Chad and I have lived in Belle Fourche for 17 years. We have two children. Syd is a freshman at Belle Fourche High School and Cade is a 5th grader at Belle Fourche Middle School. Chad is an Agriculture Loan Officer at First Interstate Bank. We are very involved in the community and in the school district. In our spare time, we enjoy traveling to watch our kids compete in games, track meets and rodeos.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in school district?
Belle Fourche has highly qualified, competent teachers and librarians. These educators are making informed decisions about books housed in the school libraries and classrooms. Furthermore, a student can decide he or she does not want to read a book on a certain topic. A student’s parents can decide they don’t want their son or daughter to read a book on a certain topic, but no one should decide that book(s) on certain topics should be banned for all readers.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
(Candidate did not answer this question)
Recent discussions have been held regarding internet safety among our students. How should the district best ensure its students are using school technology appropriately and safely?
The district has recently purchased the Go Guardian app which allows parents to monitor student online activity. This isn’t the first step the district has taken to ensure internet safety. I’m confident the district will continue to prioritize student internet safety through continuous assessment of technology tools and education provided to teachers, students and families.
Recent purchases has expanded offerings in the CTE center. What other areas would you like to see enhanced?
I would like to see healthcare professional certification coursework available for students (e.g., CNA, EMT). I would also like to see growth in the district’s school library resources (librarian positions, books, technology tools, multimedia resources). Lastly, additional instructional positions to support middle and high school students as they transition through grades 5-12 would be ideal.
With new subdivisions coming to the area and more job opportunities on the horizon, are the district’s facilities prepared for the growth?
If the district hasn’t already done so, a plan will need to be developed to accommodate projected growth. This plan will need to include steps for facility expansion.
Scott Reder
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Scott Reder and I have been a lifelong resident of Butte County and the Belle Fourche area. I went to high school in Newell and attended college at SDSU, graduating with bachelor’s degrees in Animal Science and Ag Business. I married my wife Angela in 1998 and we have three children, all of whom have received the entirety of their education in the Belle Fourche school district. We are a ranching family and are all very active in our local community. I work as a loan officer at Pioneer Bank and Trust in Belle Fourche and I am currently Vice President of the Belle Fourche School board.
What motivated you to run for this office?
My motivation for running for this office has always been my kids and all of the kids in the Belle Fourche School District. I want to provide a safe, healthy learning environment for our area kids, and offer a supportive environment for the staff and faculty that serve our students.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
See below.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
love this community, and throughout my life I’ve prioritized for giving back. I’ve served on many boards and in various volunteer capacities over the years, most recently as Black Hills Roundup Rodeo and Parade Chairman and current production manager, board member and chairman of the trustees at our local church, South Dakota State High School Rodeo Association board member and current vice president of the Belle Fourche School board. I have integrity and the moral fortitude to do what is right for our children and act on behalf of the majority voice of our community.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I am a current member of the Belle Fourche School board and have been since 2020.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Community newspapers play a critical role in our local community by reporting current and unbiased information. We also utilize the local paper to publish and disclose the activities and minutes of our public meetings.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in the Belle Fourche School District?
I believe we need to provide a safe, nurturing environment for our kids to be educated. This includes staff, facilities, bussing and activities.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Solving problems in the school district is no different than solving problems in life. It takes a level headed thought process and good communication.
What do you believe is working for the Belle Fourche School District and how will you retain that progression?
We have an excellent stair step system of communication from our support staff to our teachers and on up through the administrators to the board members. This form of communication is very helpful when addressing any issues that arise or just keeping the board abreast of all the goings on within the district.
What else do you want people to know about you?
People should know that I take my role on the school board seriously. This commitment is not simply attending a meeting once a month. There is a great deal of research that should be done in order to be an informed and effective representative at the board level, and I prioritize for educating myself on matters that affect our district students and staff.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in school district?
It is the board’s job to hire and maintain qualified administrators, also to make and interpret policy. I feel, if we have the professional administrators and curriculum directors in place, that provide the proper age-appropriate materials then we shouldn’t have these issues in our libraries or on school computers. (I am currently unaware of any at this time)
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
I do feel that all material that out children have access to, be it on school computers or in our libraries, should be age appropriate.
Recent discussions have been held regarding internet safety among our students. How should the district best ensure its students are using school technology appropriately and safely?
The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to me. Whether it is internet, social of physical I take it very seriously. We have just introduced a new firewall system that will help when our kids take their computers home with them but the best safety procedure is parent/guardian participation, being active and invested in your child’s education, as well as their extra-curriculars. Knowing what your child is doing in and out of school and being actively engaged is the best precaution against unsafe internet usage.
Recent purchases have expanded offerings in the CTE center. What other areas would you like to see enhanced?
We are very proud of our Career & Technical Education program. This has given many district students the opportunity to develop lifelong skills in areas that have never been offered before. They can now get certified in truck driving, running heavy equipment or be a licensed drone pilot. These are just a few of the examples that are offered and we strive to continue to expand the CTE curriculum. The opportunities for continued expansion of the CTE are countless, but my hope is that we will continue to add offerings that give students skills that they can leverage into careers within our region. I feel that future options for our students will focus on expanding the trades , healthcare and possibly forestry.
With new subdivisions coming to the area and more job opportunities on the horizon, are the district’s facilities prepared for the growth?
I feel the school district has its challenges with expansion that mostly lie within finding an adequate number of workers, covering all aspects from bus drivers, to custodial personnel to para professionals to educators. We have been facing these challenges and will continue to do so. However, I still believe we are providing one of the best educational environments for our children than anywhere else in the country and we will continue to do so. I will try my hardest to make sure each and every child has the same opportunity to get a good education and better themselves. Thank you.
Wayne Gilbert
Name and what you do for a living?
Wayne Gilbert. I am retired from a career as a legal professional. I now spend my time as an amateur historian. I have researched and presented several topics of area and regional history.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am very interested in public education and want to be a part of the process that keeps public education vital and vibrant.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
I can make a substantial contribution to serving public education because of my legal background and my extensive service in non-profit organizations.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I now serve on the Belle Fourche Planning and Zoning Commission and have done so for six years. I have served on the boards of several non-profit organizations including Black Hills Raptor Center, West River History Conference, Black Hills Community Theatre, Belle Fourche Arts Council, Black Hills Legal Services, Pennington County Public Defender Board, Synagogue of the Hills. I served a term on the Board of Education but at the time I had health issues which prevented from seeking another term. Those health issues have been fully resolved and I am fully able to serve on the Board.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Within the last year I have not attended board meetings. I do carefully review all news reports as well as the official minutes of the school board.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
I think that community newspapers are critical. I subscribe to the Rapid City Journal and Black Hills Pioneer E-editions and am a paid subscriber of the Belle Fourche Beacon.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in the Belle Fourche School District?
Fiscal responsibility. Continuing infrastructure issues. Review and revision if necessary of the school district’s bullying policy.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As to the issues of fiscal responsibility and infrastructure I intend to work diligently with the rest of the school board and school administrators. As to the issue of bullying I intend to take a leadership role in review of district policies, policies in other districts, state law, and research.
What do you believe is working for the Belle Fourche School District and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that the district’s response to the recent issue regarding the unfortunate access to predatory internet websites was commendable, and this shows the positive results of the district working with parents to address a very important matter. Another fine example of parents working with school teachers and administrators is the Fine Arts Boosters.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am fully open to communication and criticism from parents and others interested in the public schools. I welcome open communication and participation from parents. Communication and open dialogue provide the best way to work through most issues.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in school district?
I am not currently aware of any books which I think should be censored or removed from libraries in the district. Generally speaking I think that parents need to take an active role in assisting their children in the selection of reading materials which are available in the schools. If a parent or a parent calls attention to reading materials which they feel are inappropriate I believe that the board should respond to the matter by working with those parents and school administrators and teachers.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
I don’t wish to set out a general policy regarding books and their availability in the school libraries but I am fully open to reviewing the issue on a case-by-case basis. I don’t think that this has been an issue with the school and see no need to try to create a rigid policy solution to a problem which has not been shown to exist. Again, should an issue arise I think it should be conscientiously addressed with parents, school administrators, parents, and students.
Recent discussions have been held regarding internet safety among our students. How should the district best ensure its students are using school technology appropriately and safely?
Based on the district’s recent response to this issue, I believe that the district has responded appropriately by providing instruction to parents on how to recognize and avoid predatory or other inappropriate internet sites.
Recent purchases has expanded offerings in the CTE center. What other areas would you like to see enhanced?
I think enhancement of school offerings in the arts such as music, visual arts, and theatre should always be an area of focus. Encouraging parental support and involvement in these subjects should also be an area of focus.
With new subdivisions coming to the area and more job opportunities on the horizon, are the district’s facilities prepared for the growth?
The City of Belle Fourche’s January 2021 Housing Study Update predicts an anticipated population growth of about 50 people per year, mostly concentrated in the 65-74 age group. While these projections may be too conservative, I think that at present the district is prepared for growth which is currently taking place and which will take place in the foreseeable future. In the event that needs will increase over time. It is important to address those needs by balancing educational demands with fiscal responsibility. In the meantime it is important to address any existing infrastructure improvements which need to be made.
