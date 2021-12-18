Belle Fourche School Board approves long-range facilities plan 2nd reading

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School Board Monday approved the second reading of the district’s long-range facilities plan.
A long-range facilities plan is a framework to guide facilities planning throughout a school district. The process allows the board to remain focused on ensuring the district is spending its resources effectively to provide the best programs possible for area students.
The plan, which is delineated into two categories, arranging improvements and additions to district facilities over one to five years and five to 10 years, is continually modified and updated by the board on an annual basis.
Some of the projects included within the one-to-five-year plan are: the addition of a second annex to South Park Elementary; security camera upgrades and add secure keycard entries at North Park Elementary and South Park Elementary; begin replacement of 17 boilers as needed at the middle school; and expansion of the concession stand and lobby areas inside the Ed Petranek Gym in the high school.
The five-to-10-year plan includes the renovation of the south end of South Park Elementary and develop plans for the addition of eight classroom areas; upgrade middle school football and soccer complex; the hiring of an architect for designing addition to gym to include locker rooms, storage, and an auditorium; finishing the remodel of the second and third floors at the high school; and acquiring land for future expansion.
