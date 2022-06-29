Belle Fourche School Board approves initiation of SBIRT screening

BELLE FOURCHE — The Action for the Betterment of our Community (ABC) of Butte County is taking another step toward assisting youth who are struggling within the community, now planning to provide early intervention screening when school resumes.
Betsy Stearns, the coalition and community coordinator for the local ABC, spoke to the school board Monday about the community coalition’s efforts within the county.
“Part of our goals is to change the environment,” she said. “And what we do to try to change the environment is look at data to see what needs to be changed to help our kids to be more successful, combat issues of drug and alcohol use and mental health, even look at criminal behavior.”
Stearns shared statistics related to mental health among youth ages 12-18 in South Dakota public schools.
“In South Dakota, in the past year, 6,000 kids were treated for depression,” she said, adding that studies have shown that only half of those who suffer from depression seek treatment. “That means that there’s 6,000 kids out there that have not gotten treatment, for various reasons. So, that means there’s 12,000 kids out there (in the state) struggling with depression.”
Additionally, Stearns said that one in six students in that demographic who struggle with mental health issues also struggle with self-harm tendencies; one in four youth who struggle with mental health also struggle with substance abuse; and that suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10-24.
“So, those numbers kind of correlate,” she said. “And that’s why we feel it’s very important to look at the drug and alcohol abuse and look at the depression/anxiety numbers.”
Stearns explained the purpose of the screening effort and the potential benefits to the district and community.
The SBIRT (screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment) intervention program was originally developed for delivery in busy healthcare settings. It was designed to provide an efficient, evidence-based, and comprehensive service to address selected behavioral health concerns among adolescents. Those concerns can range from issues with mental health and drug and alcohol usage.
Stearns said that ABC has partnered with six volunteer counselors who are certified to conduct SBIRT assessments in the middle and high schools.
The protocol-guided screening begins, Stearns said, with the administration of SBIRT standardized screening instruments. Locally, the group intends to use one of two screening modules which take approximately three to five minutes to administer. The short screening process is designed to ascertain a particular student’s level of risk for mental health, conduct problems, drug and alcohol involvement, and crime and/or violence risks.
Stearns said that ABC is offering the program at no cost to the district or families.
“We will plan a day that fits accordingly to what fits (with the) high school (and) middle school schedule(s) …
A permission slip will be provided to district parents with the school registration paperwork which will be required to be returned to the school prior to a student’s participation in the SBIRT program.
“One, it gets a face-to-face interaction with someone they know they can go to if they need help, and two, it kind of gets a baseline of where they are at,” Stearns said of the initial screening near the beginning of the school year.
The screening is hoped to help pinpoint more specifically what area students are most struggling with.
“Is it something in the school environment that we can change? Is it something in the community environment that we can change?” Stearns said. “We don’t know until we ask the questions. But we know that there is an issue. We know that there’s a problem.”
The school board approved Stearns’ request to initiate the assessments with parental permission, beginning in the fall.
