Belle Fourche School Board approve essential employee identification

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board Monday held a special meeting to approve both the essential employee list and consider reclassification of its pandemic phase level.
The board unanimously approved a list of essential employee identification recommended by Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard. The classification relates specifically to those who have had a potential COVID-19 exposure. According to the classification, essential employees who’ve had a potential exposure are not immediately required to quarantined. Instead, the policy requires the individual wear a mask for 14 days following exposure and be regularly monitored for the development of symptoms, among other things.
Included on the list of essential employees are: Willard; Susan Proefrock, business manager; Mathew Raba, high school principal; Kevin Smidt, middle school principal; Julie Hatling, elementary principal; Tommy Coyle, director of facilities and transportation; Brandi Van Sickle and DeRae Bach, school nurses; and Brian Aspen, school-to-home liaison.
Willard said the board may want to consider a policy related to some teachers potentially being lumped into the essential employee classification at a later meeting.
Without the classification, Willard said teachers who have a potential exposure could be required to quarantine at home for 14 days, whether they have symptoms or not. That would likely impact the educational process for teachers and students alike.
Reopening phases
The Black Hills area was host to a number of crowd-gathering events in recent weeks, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Central States’ Fair, and Kool Deadwood Nights. With that in mind, combined with the rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 cases in neighboring counties, Willard asked whether the board was inclined to consider upgrading the district to the second phase of its pandemic response.
Phase 2 is the middle range of a three-part phasing response system that involves blended learning. Phase 2 outlines that an increase of virus activity necessitates restrictions that limit the number of students that are able to participate in school. For example, half the students would attend Monday and Wednesday and the other half Tuesday and Thursday.
The district is currently utilizing Phase 2 methods and plans to switch to phase 1, the least restrictive of the phases, Sept. 8. Phase 3 of the plan involves a shift to virtual learning in the case of substantial virus spread in the Belle Fourche area or schools.
School in Belle Fourche began Monday for half the student body. That group of students will attend again Wednesday. The other half will attend today and Thursday. The district split the students into “purple” and “white” groups for the first week of school to slowly transition the students into school with the new safety protocols.
After some discussion about the relatively lower levels of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Butte County, compared to neighboring counties, and the overall concern about jumping the gun too soon and negatively impacting area students’ educational progress, the board voted 5-2 to stay the course with the current plan. Board President Tammy Clem said that the situation will be closely monitored in the coming days and weeks and, should the circumstances change, the board can reassess and decide how to proceed at that time.
Wayne Gilbert and Jean Helmer were the dissenting votes.
The board largely meets the second Monday of each month.
