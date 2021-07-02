Belle Fourche resumes dog park discussions

BELLE FOURCHE — Discussions related to the possible construction of a dog park in Belle Fourche have been ongoing for at least a handful of years, and a local group has assembled to try to move the issue forward, although it may take longer than expected.
Goehring, a member of the Dog Park Committee, told the Belle Fourche City Council that community interest has revived the issue. She explained that she’d recently learned about a potential grant opportunity that could assist in funding the project.
“I’m here to present an opportunity on how Belle Fourche could receive funding for a dog park,” Goehring said.
The PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest, launched a decade ago, gives communities across the country the chance to build or enhance a local dog park. Each year, the contest awards $150,000 dispersed among 10 communities.
Goehring said that no South Dakota communities had ever participated in the contest.
“And what better opportunity than right now to attempt to get a grant,” she said.
One speedbump thrown into the city’s potential participation, Goehring said, was that the grant submission period, which opened May 1, had an application deadline that was quickly approaching and expired Wednesday.
Goehring said that of the potential awards, the program was offering $25,000 to five communities for the construction of new dog parks and that she’d already completed much of the required paperwork for the application.
Taking initiative, Goehring said she’d disseminated more than 500 surveys and has received more than 200 of them back. Additionally, she said the group has collected approximately $300 in donations to use towards the committee’s goal.
Basically, Goehring was seeking support from the city and the community to advance the potential project forward. In addition, the grant terms require a proposed location for a dog park and at least a three-to-five-year commitment.
“The grant provides the provision of three years to set up the dog park utilizing the grant funds,” Goehring said, adding that the application would also need to be accompanied by letters of support from civic and business leaders, as well as community members.
“I believe very strongly in this endeavor. … Let’s make Belle Fourche dog friendly.”
Mayor Randy Schmidt voiced concerns about the timeliness of the request.
“I don’t think the city could decide tonight on any acreage at this time,” he said, adding that with just over a week before the deadline, at the time of the meeting, he didn’t feel the grant requirements could be met.
Public Works Director Dirk Hoffman agreed, adding that the issue would need to originate by being discussed at the city’s public works committee meeting for recommended approval before being put in front of the entire council for potential approval.
“You just don’t have the time right now,” he said.
Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer told Goehring that the city is bound by state law to abide by specific procedures related to any type of acquisition and that those requirements take time to properly conduct. She suggested that Goehring and the group consider continuing their efforts related to acquiring the grant but consider doing so sooner within the application period, perhaps for the 2022 award year.
Dwight Gubbrud, one of the city’s attorneys, told the council that due to the tight timetable, the most the city could submit to the group is an offer of support and a list of potential properties that may work.
Although the deadline has already passed, Goehring said she would continue to seek more survey takers. Those interested in the promotion or voicing an opinion about the possibility of a dog park in Belle Fourche can visit the group’s Facebook page — BF Dog Park NEW.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.