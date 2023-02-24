BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council voted in favor of the revised residency policy at Tuesday’s meeting.
This policy has been on the agenda four times in the last three months, and up until this point, it has been met with dissatisfaction from many of the council members.
Throughout the revision process, Mayor Randy Schmidt has expressed the importance of reworking the policy.
“I’ve had a hard time hiring people, and I don’t want to make it more difficult for our work force,” he said at a meeting in December.
The revised policy states that certain positions must reside within a five-mile radius of the city’s corporate limits and within Butte County. These positions include the city administrator, finance officer, public works director, police chief, code enforcement/animal control, human resource manager, rec center director, city engineer, liquor store manager, library director, and museum director.
For all other positions, most of which are paid hourly rather than salary, must reside within a 35-minute driving distance of the city’s corporate limits. This opens opportunity for employees in other neighboring towns like Spearfish and Newell to work for Belle Fourche.
There was no discussion on the topic, and the policy was motioned to be approved by Councilwoman Rebecca Larson and second by Councilwoman Heidi Parker.
In a roll call vote, the ayes were Parker, Derrick Erhart, Clark Sowers, Larry Schmaltz, Randy Sowers, Larson, and Bob Somervold. This left Monte Talkington with the lone nay.
“I have a problem with the amount of money that we pay the department heads to have them living in another city,” Talkington told the Pioneer. “They pay taxes there (wherever they live). I don’t care what they say, they’re going to do their shopping there. I’ve worked in different towns, but your loyalty is always where you live.”
For Talkington, even a five-mile radius outside of the city’s corporate limits is too much for these salary paid employees.
“For department heads, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that they live here,” he added. “We give them at least a year to move over here, and I don’t believe in changing that policy.”
As for the hourly paid employees, Talkington had no problem with them living outside of the corporate limits.
“I have no problem with them, because they aren’t a vital part of the organization like a department head is,” Talkington said.
The council also voted to grant an exception to the new residency policy for Human Resource Officer Gina Carpenter, who currently lives in Spearfish. Again, the council had no discussion, but Talkington voted nay, while the rest of the council members voted in favor of the exception.
“They tried to word it so that it’s an exception, but sooner or later somebody else is going to fight it,” explained Talkington. “They just set a precedent. I don’t care how you word it, it’ll come back to bite you.”
