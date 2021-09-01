Belle Fourche Reservoir to get new boat ramp

RAPID CITY — The Bureau of Reclamation will construct a boat ramp and parking area on the eastern tip of Gadens Point at Belle Fourche Reservoir beginning late this month.
Work is anticipated to continue through the winter.
Crews will shape and stabilize approximately 500 feet of shoreline, construct a double lane boat ramp and a 40-unit parking area, and install a vault toilet.
The project is funded through a federal transportation grant.
Jay Leasure, with the bureau, said the reservoir is 14 feet below capacity right now and will likely drop another couple feet as irrigators are still drawing water from the system.
“The best time to do a boat ramp project is late fall and early winter,” Lesure told the Pioneer.
Recreation use is lower as is the level of the water.
When full, the reservoir has an elevation of 2,975 feet above sea level. The bottom of the new ramp is planed for 2,959 feet with a slope of 13%.
This should allow its use the majority of the year. It is also consistent with the elevation of the Rocky Point State Park ramps.
Leasure said equipment is anticipated to be moved into the area on Dec. 28 with work beginning the next day.
In 2020, Reclamation completed a Resource Management Plan (RMP) for Belle Fourche Reservoir. During the RMP public involvement process, the public identified the need for an additional boat ramp outside of Rocky Point Recreation Area. Both boat ramps and parking areas at Rocky Point become congested during the summer months, especially during weekends.
“The addition of the Gadens Point boat ramp will alleviate some of the Rocky Point boat ramp congestion and allow boaters to get off the reservoir in the event of a weather emergency,” said Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall.
The eastern tip of Gadens Point will be closed to public vehicular traffic for the duration of construction. Barricades will be placed on Suzie Peak Road, just east of Tequila Beach to allow hauling materials and heavy equipment access to the construction site.
The public is urged to use caution when truck and heavy equipment are using Suzie Peak Road.
The new Gadens Point boat ramp is scheduled to be open for public use in 2022. Some camping sites along the eastern tip of Gadens Point will no longer be available due to boat ramp traffic. The public is reminded that all motorized watercraft must utilize designated boat ramps.
All motorized watercraft must also be inspected for Aquatic Invasive Species prior to launching on any waters in South Dakota.
