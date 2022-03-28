Belle Fourche Reservoir sports new boat ramp

BELLE FOURCHE — A new boat ramp juts out from the eastern tip of Gadens Point at Belle Fourche Reservoir.
The Bureau of Reclamation received a Federal Lands Transportation grant to reconstruct an existing boat ramp on the eastern tip of Gadens Point recreation area on Belle Fourche Reservoir.
Grant funding was used to construct a double lane boat ramp, 35-unit gravel parking lot, new vault toilet, and stabilize approximately 500-feet of eroding shoreline.
The recreation area is operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. Reclamation’s Provo, Utah, construction crews performed the work.
“In 2020, Reclamation completed a resource management plan for Belle Fourche Reservoir,” said Joe Hall, Reclamation’s Dakotas area manager. “During this process, the public identified the need for an additional boat ramp outside of Rocky Point Recreation Area.”
Both boat ramps and parking areas at Rocky Point Recreation Area become congested during the summer months, particularly during weekends. Additionally, leaving the water during an all-too-common summer storm become a safety issue for all involved.
“The addition of the Gadens Point boat ramp will alleviate some of the Rocky Point boat ramp congestion and allow boaters to get off the reservoir more quickly in the event of a weather emergency,” Hall said.
The new boat ramp is open for public use. Reclamation representatives offered reminders to the public that all motorized watercrafts must use designated boat ramps and be inspected for aquatic invasive species (AIS) prior to launching on any waters in South Dakota. An AIS inspection team will again be stationed at Belle Fourche Reservoir this year.
No fees are required to use the new Gadens Point boat ramp. Swimming, fishing, and diving are not allowed on or near the boat ramp and camping is not allowed in the boat ramp parking area.
Belle Fourche project’s system includes a diversion dam, a storage dam, canals, laterals, and drains to irrigate more than 57,000 acres of farmland.
Following the passage of the Reclamation Act in 1902, the Belle Fourche project became one of the first irrigation projects developed by Reclamation. When Belle Fourche Dam, known locally as Orman Dam, was completed in 1911, it was the largest earthen dam in the world. Immediately after construction, the reservoir became a recreation hot spot for locals and continues to be a popular recreation destination in the state.
For more information, contact Jay Leasure at (605) 519-5504.
