Belle Fourche renews 17 malt beverage, wine licenses

BELLE FOURCHE — Seventeen malt beverage and wine licenses were renewed for 2022-2023 in Belle Fourche.
The Belle Fourche City Council unanimously approved the licensure renewals licenses following a public hearing during its Monday meeting.
The council voted to approve the following malt beverage and wine license renewals:
Belle Fourche Country Club; Big D Oil Co.; CBH Cooperative, DBA: CBH Travel Center; CBH Cooperative, DBA: Cenex Oil Co.; Moyle Petroleum Co., DBA: Common Cents Food Store; Family Dollar Store of S.D., LLC,; Grap’s Burgers & Brews; Hitching Post Tap House; Lueders Food Center; Lynn’s Dakotamart; Mason’s 5th Avenue Inc., DBA: Mason’s Oasis; Mason’s 5th Avenue Inc., DBA: Sassy Sally’s; Nash Enterprises Inc., DBA: Crossroads at MidAmerica; Nash Enterprises Inc., DBA: MidAmerica Travel Plaza; Black Hills Pizza Hut Inc., Pizza Hut; South Park Lanes; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, DBA: Yesway.
