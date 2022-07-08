Belle Fourche recognizes city staffers, years of service certificates

BELLE FOURCHE — Mayor Randy Schmidt and Human Resource Manager Gina Carpenter recognized the city staffers who’ve reached employment milestones during Monday’s city council meeting. One year: Aubrie Hobbs, Cindy Neesham, Deb Pitt, and Samantha Gill – rec center; Brent Hardy – engineering; Cynthia Lewis, James Mickelson, Jr., and Jamie Palmer – landfill; Krystel Cazer – liquor store; Kim Reausaw – museum; and Glenda Larson – finance office. Five years: Elizabeth Stiller – rec center, and Josh Gallagher – police department. Ten years: Danyel Nixon – public works. The staffers present for the acknowledgment are pictured, from left, Schmidt, Gallagher, Cazer, Lewis, Gill, Hardy, and Reausaw.
