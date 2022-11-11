BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council members approved new LED lighting and the addition of 13 security cameras at the city’s recreational center.
The new LED lighting is estimated to cost $38,883 including labor.
“This is taking us from incandescent bulbs in the vast majority of our building to LED bulbs,” said Nate Velander, director of the rec center. “This is a dollar saving decision going forward. When we looked at the pricing, we are basically set to recoup the cost within two to three years, and we get longer lasting bulbs and brighter lights, so that was definitely a win for the facility.”
Additionally, the rec center will receive 13 new cameras for $23,417.53. The cameras will be added to the 23 existing cameras at the facility.
“Eight of those will be inside the facility, and five of those will be on the exterior of the facility or on poles near the exterior of the facility,” said Velander.
The main reason for the additional cameras is to increase security and safety for the patrons.
“This is something the Belle Fourche Police Department specifically pushed for,” Velander said. “We got a new camera system about two years ago, and there were a couple of things that were left out, so we are taking this opportunity to make sure we add those in, inside the facility as well as out, to improve our coverage.”
“If there are any criminal issues or safety concerns, having cameras throughout the facility really helps us, especially when we are limited on staffing to be able to observe our patrons,” he added.
