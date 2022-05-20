Belle Fourche Rec Center braces for the next wave

BELLE FOURCHE –– As staffing issues in the aquatics division of the Belle Fourche Rec Center continue to prove problematic, potential solutions were floated at Monday’s city council meeting, but mixed opinions on the timely topic left progress dead in the water for at least another few weeks.
The city’s rec center committee discussed enduring staffing issues related to keeping the city-owned center staffed during its May 11 meeting, eventually fashioning a recommendation which proposed offering a more competitive wage to entice and retain more applicants.
The committee, which is comprised of Councilmembers Randy Sowers, Derrick Erhart, Rebecca Larson, and Heidi Parker, recommended the council approve a $1.88 hourly increase of the center’s minimum wage, bringing the hourly value to $11.85.
Sowers said Monday that Nate Velander, director of the rec center, provided the committee documentation which highlighted discrepancies in wages paid to employees across the different departments within the municipality.
“And, in an effort to try to get more applications (from prospective job seekers), we (hope to raise) the minimum wage up at the rec center,” he said. “There is a concerted effort … by rec center committee and legal finance (committee) to address the wages as a whole inside of the city (and) to make them more competitive.”
According to information Velander provided to the Pioneer, the current minimum wage at the Belle Fourche Rec Center is $9.97 per hour. However, he said that most employees start at an hourly wage of $10.22, with a median part-time employee hourly wage of $10.48. This recommendation would change the minimum wage across the board for all departments at the Rec Center. The effects of the proposed recommendation would envelop part-time rec center staffer positions including lifeguards, customer service representatives, and building managers.
Sowers said that he and other council members recognize there are issues related to wages, but because the 2022 budget has already been adopted, sweeping, city-wide changes would need to be held off until preparation of the 2023 budget is underway this summer.
“We had a very spirited conversation on that for quite some time and recognize that it affects different departments,” he said. “It is something that we as a council need to address very soon. This is just a small effort just to even try to keep the rec center open and have enough lifeguards and such at this point.”
Erhart echoed Sowers’ sentiments and supplemented the group’s concerns with additional information related to wage comparisons within the field across the area.
“(Velander) kind of showed a comparison of where other communities are, with lifeguarding, for instance, and there’s still, even with this increase, there’s still a pretty good difference,” he said.
Parker said the recommendation’s timing is particularly imperative.
“We’re just trying to get it so we can get the rec center properly staffed,” she said. “And then, hopefully in our budget sessions, we can discuss making it more competitive.”
Councilman Monte Talkington questioned why the issue wasn’t referred to the legal finance committee for further discussion and budgetary consideration prior to being brought before the entire council.
Mayor Randy Schmidt confirmed that although matters related to wages, job descriptions, and the like typically fall within the purview of the legal finance committee, determining whether to refer a recommendation to another committee or to the entire council for consideration is a judgement that falls under a committee’s discretionary umbrella.
Sowers moved to refer the recommendation to the legal finance committee to consider the matter and assist with fashioning potential solutions. Talkington seconded.
Prior to a vote, Velander interjected, stressing the timeliness of the topic, and questioning the need for an additional procedural move, particularly because the four councilmembers on the rec center committee are the same four on the legal finance committee.
Had the council approved the wage increase, Velander estimated that the additional expense would be “somewhere in the ballpark of $5,000 to $6,000 for the rest of the year.” With $21.5 million budgeted by the city for 2022, the additional estimated costs would be relatively insignificant, and combined with the center’s staffing concerns, Velander urged the council to consider a speedier solution.
“I guess to me, that makes sense, unless you want to start reducing hours (at the center),” he said.
With concerns related to necessity and timing, Larson said she believed that the rec center committee opted to send the recommendation straight to the full council in the hopes of expediting the decision.
“I though that that was brought up … that there was an immediacy to this (which required) that it was coming straight here,” she said.
Sowers pressed that applying financial prudence and adherence to the city’s prescribed practices should trump the inconveniences related to staffing concerns.
“The committees (members) are the same, but we don’t have the same representation; we don’t have anybody from the actual finance department (on the rec center committee) to verify and check these things,” he said. “And we do have to follow procedures. (This is an example of) why the city shouldn’t be running businesses.”
Monday’s meeting agenda also contained resignations from four of the rec center’s part-time lifeguards, highlighting the issue’s urgency. Councilman Clark Sowers asked whether Velander was aware of the motivations which led to the resignations. Velander said that noncompetitive wages, compared regionally, played a primary role.
When asked to gauge his level of concern related to potential reductions in the center’s hours of operation or even shutdowns, particularly in the aquatics department, Velander could not be certain.
“I wouldn’t say that there’s (risk of) an immediate shutdown,” he said. “It’s going to be a matter of those people that we’re bringing on for the summer. We always do the best we can to cover everything, but … you just run out of availability with part-time staff.”
Understaffing has required Velander and his staff to act creativly with fewer resources, including cutting the number of swim lesson spots offered to children in the center’s pool.
Although Velander and his staff are experiencing the strain of being spread thinly, he said it is difficult to predict what impacts may be in store for the short-staffed center in the fast-approaching busy summer season.
“I would say that it’s definitely a possibility … of possibly just cutting back hours through the summer to try to get to where we need to be to cover everything,” he said. “I guess it won’t be an immediate shutdown, but it’s tough to project, once we get into June … July … and there’s no guarantee that we won’t get more resignations if kids are able to find different summer jobs that pay … more.”
A vote on the issue yielded a 5/3 split with Randy Sowers, Erhart, Monte Talkington, Clark Sowers, and Larry Schmaltz voting in favor of the issue’s referral to the legal finance committee. Councilmembers Rebecca Larson, Heidi Parker, and Bob Somervold voted against.
The topic is expected to be discussed again at Monday’s legal finance meeting and, should an amenable recommendation be reached, it could be referred for a final decision at the June 6 city council meeting.
