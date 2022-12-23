Belle Fourche Public Works to purchase new equipment By Amanda Wolterstorff Black Hills Pioneer Dec 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council members approved the purchase of multiple pieces of equipment.A list of the items and their costs is below:One 10-foot plow, $8,580; One Western MVP Plus eight-foot, six-inch V plow pick-up plow attachment, $8,200;One Western MVP 3 eight-foot, six-inch V plow attachment, $8,550;One inserter feeder, $8,251;One LP61 Gasoline Skid mounted litter vacuum for the landfill, $25,334;One 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 crew cab, $28,000.All items are 2022 or 2023 budgeted items.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plow Belle Fourche Economics Commerce Agriculture Attachment Piece Of Equipment Purchase Western Mvp Plus Cost × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fireMercury incident prompts L-D school closureCrash prompts road closureRoads closed, school called off againHome for ChristmasSpearfish approves renovation of the rocketshipSemi-truck, trailer roll over on bridge overpass near Exit 32Quintus Franke, Jr.Area ranchers keeping an eye on their livelihoodFormer BHSU athlete completes calendar year Triple Crown ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
