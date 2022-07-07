Belle Fourche proclaims July Parks & Rec Month

BELLE FOURCHE — Mayor Randy Schmidt Monday proclaimed July be recognized as Parks and Recreation month in Belle Fourche, acknowledging parks as “integral parts of communities.”
“Parks and recreation promotes health and wellness, improving the physical and mental health of people who live near parks,” he said. “Parks and recreation are fundamental to the environmental wellbeing of our community.” Schmidt, left, is pictured with Belle Fourche Rec Center Director Nate Velander.
