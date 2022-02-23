BELLE FOURCHE –– After nearly four decades in law enforcement, Belle Fourche Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke is officially hanging up his uniform and beginning the next chapter of his life, particularly hoping to prioritize quality time with his family.
“I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish here,” Pomrenke told the Pioneer Tuesday. “And I said I wanted to go out on top. I’m happy.”
The Belle Fourche City Council Tuesday acknowledged Pomrenke’s resignation, which will be effective March 17.
On Feb. 2, 2017, Pomrenke, who at that time, served as a Butte County sheriff’s deputy, was named the 22nd Belle Fourche police chief following the November 2016 resignation of former police chief Scott Jones.
Originally from White, a small community outside of Brookings, Pomrenke said that from the time he was in second grade, he knew he wanted to serve his community in a law enforcement capacity.
“We had a deputy sheriff that really did a lot for our family during tough times,” he said. “And so, my goal was always to be a deputy sheriff.”
Thirty-six years later, at 56 years old, he said he’s met and exceeded that goal.
Pomrenke and his wife, Anna, met in high school and have been married for 36 years. In that time, they’ve added three children to their family: Seth, a college senior, Elijah, a senior in high school, and Alanah, a junior.
Kicking off his law enforcement career in Texas in 1986, Pomrenke served as a security policeman in the U.S. Air Force at Randolph Air Force Base. Following the four-year stint, from
he moved to Butte County where he worked as sheriff’s deputy under Sheriff Dick Davis.
“Dick Davis had 100 applicants (for the deputy position), and I was the last applicant, and he hired me,” Pomrenke said.
At the time, his wife worked as a flight attendant and brought home the lion’s share of the family’s income, Pomrenke said, at times garnering more than quadruple his $750 monthly deputy salary.
“And so, we moved to Utah,” he said.
From 1994 to 1999, Pomrenke worked at the Utah State Prison where he put himself through four law enforcement academies and was later promoted to sergeant.
“I was in charge of the external security,” he said. “Basically, the external – the towers, the gates, and the fence. It was a good job.”
With five years’ worth of prison experience under his belt, Pomrenke said when he prepared to move back to his home state, he reached back out to Davis to inquire about job openings with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
In the meantime, however, he’d applied for and been offered a position as the Estelline police chief.
“Right when I accepted the job with Estelline, he (Davis) called me and says, ‘Well, I got a job, and it’s yours if you want it,’” Pomrenke said, adding that although he told Davis that he’d already accepted the police chief position on the eastern side of the state, he assured him that he’d think about it over the weekend and get back to him.
When Pomrenke called Davis to notify him that he’d decided to honor his acceptance of the chief position in Estelline, he said that Davis was unsurprised.
“He says, ‘I knew you were going to do that; when you told them that you were going to go there, that was your word,’” he said.
Pomrenke served as the Estelline police chief for 15 years. Serving the small community left its mark on Pomrenke, including being involved in investigating two homicide cases.
One such case, the murder of a 4-year-old girl, deeply affected the mild-mannered officer.
“I could see her (the victim’s) house from my house,” Pomrenke said. “I was holding my kids when the DCI (South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation) guy called me and said that I had a homicide.”
The young victim’s name was Alianna. Not long after, when their daughter was born, Pomrenke said he and his wife were “this close” to naming Alanah after the girl. To honor Alianna, Pomrenke kept three pictures of her in a frame in his office.
“That is a daily reminder of why we’re here and our responsibility,” he told the Pioneer in 2017.
In 2015, Pomrenke moved his family back to Belle Fourche to work under Sherriff Fred Lamphere. He and Lamphere attended law enforcement academy training together in 1990.
Upon his 2015 hiring, Lamphere said he made it known that should a police chief position become available, he intended to throw his hat in the ring.
And following Jones’ resignation, Pomrenke jumped at the opportunity to get back into the chief saddle.
Following his 2017 hiring in Belle Fourche, Pomrenke told the Pioneer that he was looking forward to the opportunity to restructure the department.
“We’re basically rebuilding,” he told the Pioneer in 2017. “How many people get a chance in their career to do this?”
“Nobody’s ever done it before, so why wouldn’t you?” he said. “It was hard. But when you want to do something so badly, you come up with the energy.”
And over the last five years, Pomrenke said he feels that he’s risen to the challenge and met the goal he set for the police department.
With only a small handful of officers, including himself, upon his 2017 hiring, building the department’s numbers quickly became Pomrenke’s first challenge.
“Four or five of us (officers),” he said, explaining that he regularly worked 12-hour days, six days a week for a good while after he took over the job.
“The biggest rule we had was, ‘Don’t get hurt. Nobody can get hurt,’” Pomrenke said with a laugh.
Five years later, the department has more than doubled its officer ranks with 11 law enforcement officers, including Pomrenke, a lieutenant, two sergeants, six officers, a school resource officer, and a secretary.
Additionally, Pomrenke said he worked to build stability within the department.
“And it took years,” he said. “Because you’d hire a cop and then (they’d leave). And that was hard when you’re trying to fill that many spots at one time.”
But Pomrenke persevered.
“And right now, we are probably the most stable police department in the area,” he said.
Pomrenke credits part of that success to his drive to operate the department within a familial paradigm.
“I wanted to run it like a family, not just a job,” he said. “And then (we) try and make each other better all the time.”
Taking what Davis imparted upon him years before, Pomrenke said he worked to instill a specific method in dealing with members of the public.
“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “My words were, ‘Let them dictate our actions.’ It took a while, but people bought into that. I think our officers do pretty well.”
Pomrenke said that upon his hiring, he swiftly worked to revamp the city’s body camera system. The system, he said, is automated to store recorded footage on a secure server which no officer or other official has the ability to manipulate or delete after the fact.
“It brings confidence to the community because it’s all there,” he said. “No matter what it is.”
In years past, Pomrenke said that the department sometimes operated with a select few people handling the lion’s share of the responsibilities and shouldering an understanding of the department’s operation. Since his hiring, he said he worked to delegate and diversify departmental function.
“Everybody knows everybody’s job,” he said. “If I were to drop dead now, they (the officers) should be able to come in here and relatively run the whole place without me. And that’s what it should be like.”
One departmental and city victory that Pomrenke said he’s particularly proud of stemmed from the 2019 drug-related arrest of a local resident, leading to a 25% decrease in the crime rate in the Belle Fourche area.
“And nobody can say that,” he said.
“It had to do with one case, a drug case,” he said, declining to offer the person’s name. “He was pushing (drugs). And he would drive around town and go shopping, and then he would tell them to go get this for him, and then he would give them drugs.”
Pomrenke said that one of his officers made the actual arrest on the suspect, adding that this victory and all of those made over his five years in Belle Fourche, were related to a group effort.
With nearly four decades of experience and personal sacrifices under his belt, Pomrenke is eligible for retirement. And, over time, a career in law enforcement can take a toll on a person’s life, he said. At different points throughout his career, days off could be pretty sparce.
“When I was here working for Dick (Davis), it was tough,” he said. “Because there was only three of us. And so, some months you had like two days off.”
When Pomrenke and his wife left the Black Hills and headed for Utah, he said he felt a great deal of regret about not being afforded time to enjoy the natural beauties the area provided. After returning to the area in 2015, he said enjoying the sights has been more of a priority.
“Since I moved back here, we’ve done things like … Devil’s Bathtub …” he said, adding that he’d still like to enjoy more of the area, including exploring more of the Southern Hills, Devil’s Tower, and more.
Pomrenke read a portion of the resignation letter he submitted to the city council.
“Since the age of 20, I have committed my life to public service and law enforcement,” Pomrenke said, reading from his letter. “My family has supported me through all these years. Working nights, being gone for trainings, and putting up with me being quiet and moody with the things I’ve seen and been through. It’s time I start giving back to them. I love my wife with all my heart and feel bad about what this job (law enforcement) has put her through. I hope I can make it up to her and my kids somehow. I always wanted to retire being on top. I have accomplished this. I can now take the credit for rebuilding a police department basically from scratch. We are one of the better police departments in the state of South Dakota.”
Pomrenke credited his family for making it possible for him to serve the community well through his position as the police chief. Particularly his wife, Anna, who Pomrenke said served as his moral compass throughout the years.
“My wife has made thousands of cupcakes (for DARE culmination ceremonies), my wife has made I don’t know how many root beer floats, she has done a lot of stuff behind the scenes over the last 20 years, and she’s never asked for any credit,” he said. “And so, you can’t do this without your wife. So, when they hire a chief of police, I hope they look at their (the candidate’s) wives.”
And the support doesn’t end with his significant other, Pomrenke said. His three children have supported him over the years, as well.
“I’ve been blessed with good kids,” he said.
Although Pomrenke is hanging up his uniform and badge, he’s not quite ready to quit working all together. He said he’s accepted a sales position at Scott Peterson Motors in Belle Fourche.
“In some ways, it’s (the sales job) a lot (like) what we do now,” he said. “Because as a police officer, I tell these guys, ‘You have about 30 seconds to get people to like you.’ And in a lot of stuff that we do as police officers (such as) being able to talk to people, I think it’s a good fit.”
Pomrenke said he is excited for the new shift in his life and the next adventures to come.
