Belle Fourche pharmacy offering COVID vaccinations

BELLE FOURCHE — Cheryl Westland is almost giddy when she talks about her ability to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’ve had a great response. I’m so happy that we can give it here at the pharmacy,” said the pharmacist and owner of Prairie Hills Pharmacy in Belle Fourche.
Prairie Hills is one of the first West River pharmacies to receive the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
The program was initially activated in South Dakota on Feb. 11, and included 13 retails sites – mostly East River. Since then, the program has added additional participating retailers and currently has 56 participating locations, with more coming online each week.
Retail pharmacies receive their vaccine allotment directly from the federal government, which means an increase in the total number of weekly COVID-19 doses arriving in South Dakota.
Those retailers are required to follow the same guidelines for eligibility as the state of South Dakota. That means they can only give vaccinations to individuals within the identified priority group which the state is currently serving.
Westland said she has been working with her pharmaceutical supplier on securing the vaccine since December and was not sure why she received her first shipment before others.
“We got our first shipment last Thursday and started giving them on Friday,” Westland said. So far, she has administered 50 vaccinations.
Westland submits her request for vaccine on Tuesday for arrival on Wednesday afternoon.
“I don’t know how many doses I will get, but it’s usually about 100 a week,” she said.
Westland encourages anyone who is in the current priority group to call the pharmacy at (605) 723-5920 and get an appointment for the vaccine.
South Dakota is currently in Phase 1D of its priority groups. That includes anyone 65 years and older, high-risk patients, high-risk residents in group settings, and anyone with at least one underlying condition under the age of 65. You can find the list of conditions here: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/medicalconditions/
Currently the pharmacy has the Moderna vaccine, but Westland believes she will get a shipment of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.
South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday during the weekly Department of Health COVID news conference that she was excited to see more vaccine flow into the state through the retail pharmacies.
“Additional vaccine access points means added convenience for all state residents.” Malsam-Rysdon said.
