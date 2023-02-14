Belle Fourche pays out invoices Feb 14, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Amanda WolterstorffBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council approved to pay six invoices for work done in the city. A complete list of the companies, projects, and prices is below:• Brosz Engineering, landfill scale and drainage, $3,350;• Brosz Engineering, Lawrence Street rehabilitation, $8,955;• Brosz Engineering, Eleventh Avenue improvement design, $12,450;• Woelber Excavating, LLC, Day Street water improvement, $26,460;• Woelber Excavating, LLC, Fire Hall retaining wall, $95,500;• North Star Construction, landfill scale and drainage, $106,352.52.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOrnelas to step down as Spearfish ADSturgis approves design agreement for adventure parkSpearfish High School Hall of Fame adds new inducteesSpearfish to start developing former McLaughlin sawmillFirst of six sentenced in casino theft caseMakerspace dedicated to fostering community, creativity in LeadSHS choir student accepted into National Honor ChoirAnthony “Pete” FullerLead man accused of attempted murder pleas guilty to agg. assaultSturgis Liquor draws customers from as far away as Rapid City Images CommentedMedical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
