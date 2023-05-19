Belle Fourche pays invoices, makes purchases May 19, 2023 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Amanda WolterstorffBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council took care of invoices and made two purchases at Monday’s meeting. The council approved the purchase of three Colt rifles and four Remington shotguns for the police department in the amount of $5,042.58.It also approved to hire Technology Inc., to install cameras at the Roundup Complex in the amount of $25,251.51. This purchase is a part of the police department’s city-wide camera system initiative.The council also approved to pay multiple invoices listed below:• $1,017.50 to Brosz Engineering Inc. for a landfill progression survey;• $4,714.50 to Uda Architecture & Design for the Tri-State Museum addition;• $7,000 to Uda Architecture & Design for the Police Department building evaluation;• $12,247.50 to Brosz Engineering Inc. for the Eleventh Avenue improvement design;• and $56,570 to Woelber Excavating, LLC for the Day Street water improvement project.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodJack receives his wishHigh water damages area roads, surveys underwaySpearfish man sentenced in assault caseStructure fire on Tilford RoadRanching a big business but also a family traditionLead commissioners push for short-term rental moratoriumFlooding closes road over False Bottom CreekLBNF excavation at Sanford Lab on schedule for June 2024 completionWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principal Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
