Belle Fourche opts not to declare health emergency

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council held a special meeting Friday and decided not to move forward with a proposed ordinance that would declare a health emergency and set limits of public gatherings within the city.
City Attorney Dwight Gubbrud explained to the council the purpose behind the proposal.
“The coronavirus problem may seem like it’s a remote issue that only affects distant lands,” he said. “In some respects, that may be true at this time. However, current trends indicate that this problem is advancing quickly. This is not a hypothetical problem.”
On March 10, Gubbrud said, South Dakota had its first positive case of COVID-19, the illness that the newly discovered strain of coronavirus causes. By Friday, 17 days later, there were 58 positive cases identified in 19 counties across the state, including within two counties that border Butte County.
“Keep in mind that all people that want tests are not given tests … there simply aren’t enough test kits to allow that,” he said. “Consequently, the number of positive cases is probably very unreliable when trying to determine the number of people that currently carry the virus. We have to ask ourselves, if coronavirus (cases) continue to increase, how many patients can our healthcare providers handle?”
Gubbrud said this is not the first pandemic that Belle Fourche has faced. He said he’d researched cemetery records to substantiate this fact. Currently, Belle Fourche is home to more than 5,000 people, and the cemetery averages about 12 burials per year, Gubbrud said.
“In 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic, the population of Belle Fourche was 1,620,” he said. “That year, they had over five times as many burials.”
Gubbrud advised the council that state law provides that each municipality within its boundaries “shall have the power to do what may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of health or suppression of disease.”
The proposed ordinance, he said, was drafted utilizing similar ordinances adopted around the state, tailored to the specific needs of Belle Fourche.
“This proposal is only a starting point,” Gubbrud said. “Some will say this is too restrictive; some will say it doesn’t go far enough; some will say the government should not do anything. Nevertheless, it is clear that cities have the authority to protect its residents. It’s for this council to decide if and how the city will exercise that authority.”
“Most of the cities (who’ve adopted similar ordinances related to COVID-19) are closing bars and restaurants and trying to curtain any large gatherings,” Gubbrud said.
One of the reasons Mayor Gloria Landphere called a special meeting Friday to consider the ordinance, Gubbrud said, was because the soonest an adopted ordinance could be effective would be April 2.
“One of the things that we called this special meeting for was that five-day delay … if this virus becomes a serious health threat where we have people that are seriously impacted, we’re going to have about a week’s delay before we could ever enact anything,” he said, adding that in some parts of the country, people are being penalized if they are caught traveling anywhere that is not deemed an essential purpose. “Given the fact that we’ve seen (a) 58% increase in the number of cases in 17 days … that’s why we’re here.”
According to the proposed ordinance, if it would have passed, it would require the closure of “all restaurants, food courts, food service locations, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for onsite consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges.” The proposed ordinance states that “any business continuing to operate in order to provide off-site service should implement procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The following organizations or business types would be directed to close and cease operations: churches, fraternal organizations and clubs, child daycare facilities, tanning salons, massage parlors, spas, recreational facilities, public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities, theaters, including movie theaters and music or entertainment venues, pool halls, indoor shooting ranges, bowling alleys, video game arcades, video lottery casino operations, indoor recreational or entertainment venues, livestock sale barns, banking, retail, and service businesses in which more than 10 people are gathered or permitted to gather in the facility.
The prohibitions and closures in the proposed ordinance would not, however, apply to the following businesses: places of public accommodation that offers food and beverages for offsite consumption, including grocery stores, food markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, hotel room service, health care facilities, residential care facilities, emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster, adult congregate care facilities, correctional facilities, crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, funeral services in churches or funeral homes, municipal airport, manufacturing, fabrication, banking, retail sales, or service businesses where larger numbers of people may be present, but where it is unusual for people to be within six feet of one another for extended periods of time.
Any violation of the ordinance, if it were passed, was subject to the general penalty provisions of the city’s ordinance — up to 30 days in county jail and a fine. The proposed ordinance would apply to all persons, facilities, and locations within city limits and within one mile of the corporate limits of the city. Each day a violation is allowed to occur is considered a separate offense.
Councilman Travis Martin was not in support of the proposed ordinance or any similar type ordinance.
“Just enforcing this ordinance is going to create financial hardships,” he said. “What we’re going to be arguing or discussing today, to me, is all semantics because I’m opposed to the very premise of this (ordinance) fundamentally.”
Even if positive cases were verified in Belle Fourche, Martin said he would not support the ordinance.
“I’m not going to vote for something that’s going to create a potential police state to enforce this; not going to happen,” he said. “We have the rights and the liberties, and you have the right as an individual to make better decisions for yourself than you can put on the government to do for you.”
Councilman Troy Shockey agreed, saying he’d prefer the city issue suggested guidelines as opposed to imposed via an ordinance.
“I don’t agree with any part of this either,” Councilman Vern Hintz said. “We’re panicking here for no reason. There’s more babies aborted in a week than what this thing is killing (and) nobody does anything.”
Councilman James Ager concurred, asking if his fellow councilmembers would favor a documented list of suggested guidelines, “Rather than an ordinance that’s punitive.”
“It is serious, and I get it, and we’re doing everything we can to protect everybody,” he said. “One of my concerns is an ordinance like this and its enforcement. We don’t even have a police power to enforce it.”
“I think that there’s a time that we trust our people, we trust our neighbors to do the right thing,” Councilman Randy Schmidt said. “Right now I feel that we trust our people in the city of Belle Fourche to continue to do the right thing.”
Councilwoman Annie Reich said she’s approaching the topic from a safety-conscious perspective.
“Anybody that knows me knows that my number one priority is always safety, and I understand why this was brought up, but I also have seen this way before anybody started talking about an ordinance,” she said. “Our city is already doing the right thing. I agree that this should be recommended guidelines at this point; I don’t think that we’re there yet.”
Councilman Monte Talkington said he’s concerned that the council was losing track of the fact that a serious, deadly virus is taking hold around the world and the city has a responsibility to protect its citizens as best it can.
“The whole idea (behind the proposed ordinance) was to keep our people as safe as we can,” he said. “This thing is traveling very fast; I don’t care how we do it as long as the people don’t congregate. Whatever it takes to keep people apart and don’t make this any worse for our small town. If it gets loose in this town, we’re going to be in a world of trouble, and it’s going to be too late to stop it.”
“We’ve gotten the consensus that you currently are not in favor of any closures so we can part ways and I’ll get you some of these other proposals that have the guidelines in order and you can decide if you present to that to the council for a first reading,” Gubbrud said.
Deb Elliot, Belle Fourche resident and business owner, was the only member of the public who spoke at the meeting. She voiced concerns about the impact a mandated closure would likely have on small, “mom-and-pop” businesses in town.
“The impact of this crisis is already crippling their businesses,” she said. “Mandating overreaching dictates like this ordinance … will only destroy hope and emasculate those leaders. What we all need now is hope. We need leadership that will paint what could be and remove the obstacles along that path.”
Elliot asked that the city let the free market work its course in Belle Fourche.
“Let our business owners, church leader care for their patrons and how they operate as they know they should,” she said. “We already see evidence of that. Make recommendations and reach out and partner with your constituents in Belle Fourche. Do not dictate. Let businesses stay open in ways they can still to survive this so that they’ll be open when we’re through this.”
“Path find this fine line that we’re on that maintains our freedoms and allows the free market to work while working to ensure public safety,” Elliot added.
Belle Fourche live streams its council meetings online. You can find the archived broadcasted meeting under the quick links section on the city’s website: https://www.bellefourche.org/.
