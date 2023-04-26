By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council entertained a 20-minute discussion on whether to solicit liquor store operating agreements.
For years, the city has considered different options for its liquor license.
The three options include: continuing to own and operate the liquor store, entering into up to five operating agreements, or getting rid of the license entirely. It’s important to note, however, that to get rid of the license, 15 percent of registered voters would need to sing a petition, and then a vote would be held.
An operating agreement would be the middle ground between retaining and getting rid of the license.
The city’s single package liquor license is worth five licenses when shelled out to operating agreements. This number is based on the town’s population.
The terms of the agreement are yet to be negotiated; however, a one-time fee of $35,000 and an annual fee of $5,000 would be imposed.
During the negotiation process, the city could also impose a tax on liquor.
“Right now the city charges 5 percent on beer. That’s the same thing they are looking to do with liquor,” Finance Officer Jason LaFayette told the Pioneer. “So, not only would it be charged for packaged liquor sales, but it would be a tax imposed on local bars that sell liquor. There’s potential to be some pushback.”
The council heavily debated whether operating agreements would bring in more revenue for the city.
For comparison, in 2022, the liquor store made a profit of $110,798.41, $80,000 of which the city transferred to enterprise funds.
Councilwoman Rebecca Larson voiced her concerns.
“Whatever decisions we make have to be in the best financial interest of the city. Clearly, from what we can see from the (annual) report that was presented tonight, the liquor store creates quite a bit of revenue for the city,” Larson said.
“My second concern is the employees. With each of these options, there are different things that happen with the employees.”
Councilwoman Heidi Parker also showed concern for the employees of the liquor store.
“The liquor store employees work for the city of Belle Fourche. So, if we were to give an operational agreement, that doesn’t guarantee that they have a job,” she said. “I’d like to keep them with the city.”
The employees could potentially be retained by whoever enters into an operating agreement, but it is not guaranteed.
“Right now our full-time liquor staff receive their wage on top of a benefits package,” LaFayette added. “I don’t know that a benefits package is offered by a grocery store or convenience store. I don’t know that we can write that in the contract.”
“I think the employees are working for the city because they get to work for the city, not because they get to sell liquor,” said LaFayette.
On the flip side, Councilman Derrick Erhart was in favor of soliciting proposals for operating agreements.
“I think it’s a good idea to at least explore this,” he said. “We aren’t nailing anything down. We are just gauging interest to see what could potentially happen. There could be an opportunity that could create economic growth, too.”
In a roll call vote, Erhart, Randy Sowers, Monte Talkington, Clark Sowers, and Larry Schmaltz voted yes; Larson, Parker, and Bob Somervold voted no.
With the majority in favor of accepting operating agreement proposals, they decided to open submissions through May 31.
A date is yet to be set for further discussion on accepting the proposals, but it will likely appear on the June 5 meeting agenda.
