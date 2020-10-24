Belle Fourche officials urge residents to contact police dispatch in times of emergency

BELLE FOURCHE –– The city of Belle Fourche is asking area residents to utilize the proper chain of command when it comes to alerting the city about any type of emergency, but specifically an emergency outage.
Dirk Hoffman, public works director, told the city council Monday that he believes members of the community have forgotten or choose not to use the proper channels to handle an emergency water outage or similar emergency. Some residents have called him, the city shop, the city water department, and other city officials.
He gave a recent example, stating he received an email late Sunday evening about a water outage that happened earlier in the day.
“We need to get back to the community that in an emergency situation, (you’re supposed to) call (police) dispatch,” he said. “That is what is dispatch is there for. Dispatch will take care of it; dispatch will get ahold of our on-call people or whoever they need to get a hold of.”
Hoffman said the confusion has gotten “way out of hand.”
“I got a pretty good, nasty email this morning (Monday) accusing me of not being (working) on weekends, my employees no being around, we’re irresponsible,” he said. “That’s not the case at all.”
Because, Hoffman said, residents are not following the proper channels when reporting an emergency outage, they’re convoluting the entire system the way it’s set up and meant to work.
Councilman Monte Talkington agreed with Hoffman, saying that the confusion has caused problems for many city departments and officials.
“It’s just a matter of retraining the people; they need to go through dispatch with all that stuff,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do, but plus, it’s a lot faster than going through two or three people to get the phone call to the right person.”
The city is asking that when community members need to report an emergency outage or an emergency of any sort, call 892-2737.
