BELLE FOURCHE — Two Belle Fourche police officers were honored Monday with the city’s Lifesaving Award for their actions during a late February emergency.
Police Chief Ryan Cherveny presented the awards at the city council meeting.
“On Feb. 22, 2023, Officers Heath Harter and Asher Pikula responded to a 911 call that had a direct impact on an individual in our community and his family,” Cherveny said. “This certificate is in recognition that their efforts and immediate actions resulted in the life saving of an individual who was in a life-threatening situation. That individual is here today because of what they did.”
The 66-year-old male called 911 because he was experiencing chest pains, and when the two officers arrived, he became unresponsive.
With Pikula’s emergency medical technician (EMT) training and Harter’s paramedic background, the two were able to administer a shock and CPR compressions until the man was revived.
This wasn’t the first time that Harter and Pikula were presented with this award. Similarly, they saved the life of an individual experiencing cardiac arrest in December 2022, demonstrating their persistent dedication to the lives of Belle Fourche.
The individual who was saved in February wrote a letter for Mayor Randy Schmidt to read at the meeting.
“In the state of the nation that we currently live in, police are not always shown in a positive light. These officers here tonight, and the Belle Fourche police department as a whole, lead by Chief Ryan Cherveny, are a great example of what is right in the world today,” he read.
“Heath Harter and Asher Pikula’s actions in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 22, under severe winter weather conditions, saved my life,” he continued. “They will tell you that they were simply doing their job, which is true. However, not everybody’s job can hold the life of somebody else in their hands. It is fitting that they receive recognition from the city of Belle Fourche as heroes and life savers.”
