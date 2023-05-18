Officer Clint Haffner of the Belle Fourche Police Department was named Code Enforcement Officer of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Code Enforcement. Pictured from left are Belle Fourche Police Chief Ryan Cherveny, Clint Haffner, Haffner’s significant other Nikkie Hoyme, and Belle Fourche City Councilman Bob Somervold.
BELLE FOURCHE — Officer Clint Haffner of the Belle Fourche Police Department was named Code Enforcement Officer of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Code Enforcement (SoDACE).
The award is given each year to a member of the association for their years of service and outstanding contribution to their municipality as a code enforcement officer. The award is also based on the officer’s contributions to their community as a citizen and other personal accomplishments.
“Haffner has been a key element to the success of the City of Belle Fourche,” said SoDACE President Brad Bies. “He spends countless hours educating the public on the importance of the city’s codes and ordinances and works with citizens to help improve their yards and property.”
Haffner is diligent in his work as the code enforcement officer and animal control officer. He helps to clean up the city’s overall curb appeal through weed and snow removal education. He has also worked with local animal shelters and vets to reduce rabies and create free tags for animals.
In his personal time, he mows lawns, trims trees and bushes, and removes snow for the elderly. Haffner also works with several organizations, including one reading program for elementary students.
“First graders and kindergarten students ask every year for the ‘animal guy’ to come read books,” said Belle Fourche Police Chief Ryan Cherveny. “Clint brings his little pug and reads adventure pug stories. It’s awesome to see.”
