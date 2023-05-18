Belle Fourche officer named South Dakota Code Officer of the Year.jpg
Officer Clint Haffner of the Belle Fourche Police Department was named Code Enforcement Officer of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Code Enforcement. Pictured from left are Belle Fourche Police Chief Ryan Cherveny, Clint Haffner, Haffner’s significant other Nikkie Hoyme, and Belle Fourche City Councilman Bob Somervold.

Photo courtesy of South Dakota Municipal League

Pioneer staff reports

BELLE FOURCHE — Officer Clint Haffner of the Belle Fourche Police Department was named Code Enforcement Officer of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Code Enforcement (SoDACE).

