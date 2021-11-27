Belle Fourche native wins an Emmy

BELLE FOURCHE –– Hailing from the Center of the Nation, Ben Pluimer, an executive producer for Nickelodeon, was awarded an Emmy this year, and continues to drive his career, thinking outside of the box and chasing his dreams.
Born and raised in Belle Fourche, Pluimer cut his teeth filming everything he could on his family’s beat up VHS camcorder — mostly he and his friends tearing around town to Beastie Boys songs.
Pluimer’s Black Hills family consists of his father, Dick Pluimer, a retired attorney; stepmother, Gloria Pluimer; mother, Char O’Dea, a retired teacher; and stepfather, Bill O’Dea, retired school superintendent. Additionally, Pluimer is sandwiched in the middle of his sibling group with two brothers, two step brothers, and one step sister.
He said he spent his free time growing up “poorly” playing sports, mountain biking, and hanging out and boating with friends at Belle Fourche Reservoir.
During his senior year in high school, Pluimer said he began consider a career in the film industry.
“For school projects, if we could make a video instead of write a paper, I was leading that charge,” he said. “I’d always grab my family’s camera to film things. I was horrible. The footage was unwatchable. But my parents let me do it anyway.”
In 2000, after Pluimer graduated, he went to film school in St. Cloud, Minn. Four years later, following graduation, he spread his wings to follow his dreams and moved to Los Angeles.
Being brought up in the rural Center of the Nation with a statewide population of 754,844, according to the 2000 Census, moving to the second most populated city in the country, with 3,703,921 residents, according to the 2000 Census, Pluimer’s learning and adjustment curves were steep. He said it took him about a year to adjust to the hustle and bustle.
“Everything was different and overwhelming at first,” he said. “My first big realization about what it was like here was taking a road trip and we drove for a couple hours and never left the city ... it just kept going. That was an ‘Oh, wow’ moment.”
Nevertheless, Pluimer stayed true to his dream and knuckled down to make it a reality. But nothing happens overnight, and Pluimer said his path in the film industry started out on the ground level.
“I was an assistant, grabbing coffee and making copies,” he said, adding that after he got some traction, his momentum snowballed into other sectors of the industry over time. “I started making short films, and one of them won a contest and $25,000.”
With a check in hand, Pluimer said he purchased gear and began freelancing.
“From there, I started doing any jobs I could,” he said. “(I) Started working my way up trying to do bigger and better.”
Although he did not win, and just four years out of college, Pluimer received his first Emmy nomination.
Pluimer still lives in the Los Angeles area with his wife of five years, Shannon Bates, and their 3 year old son, Charlie Pluimer.
As with the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into Pluimer’s work and home environments, and continues to do so.
Pluimer said his wife, who is a psychologist, sees patients virtually from home. And he mostly works from home as well, all while having a busy toddler in the home. The circumstances make for an interesting dynamic under the Pluimer roof, he said.
“(The family is) crammed in our house together,” he said. “And … sometimes I’m directing remotely from the living room while my kid is all over me. It’s been an interesting, challenging year-and-a-half for everybody.”
Although the abrupt changes in his day-to-day life due to the pandemic has caused some difficulties and required some adjustments, Pluimer said there have been some blessings amidst the chaos.
California went into lockdown before Charlie was 2 years old, allowing Pluimer and his wife to spend more time with their growing toddler than their busy lives would have typically allowed.
“They amount of time I’ve gotten to see and spend with him has been really nice,” he said.
Had it not been for the pandemic, Pluimer said he would have only been able to enjoy mornings before work, evenings after, and weekends with Charlie.
“I got to see it all in real time,” he said, adding that he’s enjoyed seeing his son’s growth and developmental milestones in person from day-to-day. “It’s been nice.”
Nickelodeon won two Emmys for the game coverage. One for “Outstanding Playoff Coverage” and one for “Outstanding Live Graphic Design.” Pluimer was one of an approximate 30-member creative team to win an Emmy for the Outstanding Playoff Coverage category for the network’s “alternative” coverage of the NFL Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in January.
The network was nominated in the “Outstanding Playoff Coverage” and “Outstanding Live Graphic Design” categories of the awards, which honors the talented professionals who during this unprecedented time of a world-wide pandemic still found ways to inform, entertain, and excite the passionate fan base that makes up the sports universe.
The announcement was made June 8 during the live-streamed 42nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony.
He explained that the cooperative production took an interesting spin, combining the youth-geared channel with the NFL.
On Jan. 10, more than two million viewers tuned in to the broadcast of an NFL game on kids’ network - Nickelodeon, with the network adding augmented reality (AR) graphics to the broadcast as well as color commentary from Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Neveah Green. Nickelodeon actor Lex Lumpkin also served as a reporter during the game.
The game broadcast that ended up bringing home the trophy was an offshoot of an earlier idea of Pluimer’s, which evolved as the pandemic concerns grew.
“I had created a show basically right as we went into lockdown (when) we were asked for TV show ideas that we could produce remotely,” he said, explaining that the show pitches would need to accommodate for the entire production staff - actors, crew, producers, etc., working from their own homes.
The idea was a gameshow, later called Unfiltered, which features kids
“It had like a really cool look, and it didn’t even really feel like a ‘COVID show,’” Pluimer said. “It did really well, and we decided to try to pitch the NFL on taking some of that style and putting it in an NFL game.”
“We had like replays with lots of animation added to it, when there’s a touchdown, virtual slime cannons would shoot out slime everywhere, all over the players,” he said. “So, we did basically a custom broadcast on Nickelodeon of an NFL wild card game. And it kind of went viral and did really well.”
Pluimer said the reactions the production garnered on social media were encouraging.
“… people talking about how much they loved it and all the cool moments,” he said.
Undertaking professional challenges which required thinking outside of the box, Pluimer said the process in the beginning of the pandemic did not come without its trials. With a small child at home, and he and his wife coordinating life as busy working professionals, Pluimer said initially it was difficult.
He said he’d watched in spring 2020 as some of his friends were laid off as the lockdown commenced.
“And it’s been a hard time for them bouncing back,” Pluimer said, adding he and his wife were concerned that they could be facing similar fates.
After approximately a decade of freelance work, Pluimer began working for Nickelodeon in 2019.
“And then when COVID hit, I was convinced that we were all going to get laid off,” he said.
Thankfully for Pluimer, when he was approached by his supervisor, she wasn’t coming to cut him loose. Instead, she was asking for out-of-the box pitches.
“So, I got really lucky,” he said.
Prior to the wild card game, Pluimer said that he and his crew produced an educational production geared to educate children about COVID-19, entirely produced and edited remotely.
“And I think we were the first network to have a remote-produced show on the air,” he said.
The production demonstrated that Pluimer and his cohorts could trade sets and stages shooting in person for their home offices, successfully working remotely and provide content in a safe format through the pandemic.
“We’ll install cameras and lights in people’s homes and then use something like Zoom to bring everyone together to shoot,” he said.
The adjustment to the new format took some getting used to, Pluimer said.
“It was very intimidating,” he said of the initial struggles. “But I feel really lucky that I have those opportunities to keep my career going.”
Although he said he’d prepared himself, working to try not to get his hopes up in anticipation of the Emmy announcements, Pluimer admitted that on the awards night, he periodically peaked at which other shows were being considered, eying up his competition.
“They’re all great, obviously, but none of them slime,” he said. “None of them had that special Nickelodeon thing that I feel like gives us an edge.”
When the announcement that Nickelodeon had won two awards traveled across the virtual airwaves, Pluimer said he was ecstatic.
“I think I was like chasing Charlie around while it played on my laptop in the kitchen,” he said, adding that as he heard his category come up, he gave his son a piece of candy to entertain him long enough to hear the results.
After recognizing all the nominations in the category, Pluimer said the moment he’d been waiting for had arrived. The announcer said “And the winner is …”
“And you’re just like, ‘They’re not going to say Nickelodeon. They’re not going to say it. Don’t even think about it,’” he said, describing his internal dialogue during the intense moment.
Luckily, Pluimer indeed heard the Nickelodeon’s moniker as the awards were announced.
The moment was surreal, Pluimer said.
“I was so proud of the whole team,” he said. “I let myself get excited and celebrate.”
Pluimer credits success to the support of his family and his own youthful ignorance.
“I’m thankful for the support my family has given me,” he said. “When I decided I wanted to try film and TV as a career, I didn’t realize how challenging it would be and how lucky I would have to be to have success. If I knew then what I know now, I probably wouldn’t have done it. So really, I give a lot of credit to my family’s support and my ignorance for making it this far.”
When he’s not working on producing Emmy Award-winning productions, Pluimer said he and his team are responsible for the development and production of content for two shows on Nickelodeon - Unscripted and Awesomeness.
Pluimer has directed and created for Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Amazon, Funny or Die, ABC, Fox, Dow, Mattel, Syfy, Fullscreen, Red Hour Films, Channel 101, Go90, Hello Labs, Ford, Taco Bell, Mars Inc, Mattel, Subaru, AT&T, Black & Decker, Harley Davidson, Jenn-Air, VisitCA, and more.
Although he is now a California resident, Pluimer said Belle Fourche will always be is home,
“I try to get back once or twice a year,” he said. “I always love the space, the fresh air, the natural beauty of the Black Hills. It’s so much more striking now, and I appreciate it so much more.”
“I realize now just how ideal it was growing up there,” Pluimer said. “I surely didn’t appreciate it at all at the time. I’m sure at the time I was bored and frustrated by the small-town life. It was a great place to grow up, a good choice to leave, but now that I have a kid, I feel a bit of a pull to come back or at least try to give my kid a bit of that life.”
For more information about Pluimer, visit his website at www.benpluimer.com.
