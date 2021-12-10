Belle Fourche native shares Naval experience six decades later

This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE –– Charles Franke, a Belle Fourche native who grew up on a small family farm, joined the Navy in 1956 and recently shared his experience, rife with adventures and lessons along the way.
Franke grew up on an idyllic farm just east of Belle Fourche off Snoma Road. In 1940, when Franke was 5 years old, his family moved to the farm from Geddes on the eastern side of the state.
The fifth of six children, Franke’s upbringing was full of family and working on the farm - milking cows before school and caring for pigs, turkeys, chickens, and more.
“It was tough,” he said, referring to growing up on a farm. “But … when you get used to it, and get it in your system … it was easy. We knew what to expect.”
After graduating from Belle Fourche High School in 1955, he went to work for the state, joining a survey crew.
“We was on this survey crew,” he said, adding that at the time, the crew was performing survey work on the section of road that would later become S.D. Highway 79 from Sturgis to Newell. “At that time, that was nothing but a trail … a dirt road.”
By February 1956, 19-year-old Franke was an enlisted Navy man.
How and why he opted to join the military, Franke said, was happenstance. He and three coworkers created the plan together.
“There was four of us that said, ‘Hell, let’s join the (Marine Corps),’” he remembered.
As a young man, fresh into adulthood with no strings attached, Franke agreed to go with the group to a recruitment office in Rapid City. But the Marine Corps were not meant to be for Franke, as a childhood farm accident resulted in the loss of a portion of his right trigger finger.
He recalled the conversation with the recruiter.
“He says, ‘Oh, you don’t have a trigger finger,’” Franke said of the recruiter.
That didn’t make a difference to Franke, he said, telling the recruiter that he could use another finger or his left hand.
“He says, ‘No, all Marines shoot with the trigger finger,’” Franke said. “He said, ‘All Marines shoot right-handed.’”
Franke’s childhood accident ended his Marine Corps endeavor before it even began as the recruiter told him they would not take him.
Lamenting on the bad news, Franke and his coworkers went back to work for the state. Until one of the group proposed an amendment to their plan.
“(One of his coworkers) says, ‘Ah, hell, that ain’t the last straw, let’s join the Navy,’” Franke said. “So, we went to join the Navy, and they never even looked at my hand.”
Soon after, in February 1956, Franke and his friends traded the chilly Belle Fourche winter for balmy San Diego for boot camp.
“It was colder than heck out and around Belle Fourche,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m glad to go.’”
After completing basic training, Franke boarded the USS Lexington; an Essex Class aircraft carrier.
Aboard the Lexington, Franke was deployed on two cruises to the Far East, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Hong Kong, Japan, and more. Each cruise, Franke said, lasted nearly four months at a time.
Franke went from being a small-town Belle Fourche native to being thrust onto an enormous Naval ship bustling with 3,600 men. And, although one might have concerns about issues such as seasickness, for Franke, that was no problem.
He recalled a story he’d heard from his younger brother who’d experienced seasickness before Franke joined the Navy.
“He went (on a cruise) … and he got so sick, he couldn’t even hardly stand up,” Franke said of his brother.
To avoid the dreaded motion sickness, Franke said he practiced a tip shared with him.
“When I got out of basic training and was going to go aboard ship, a Navy guy told me, ‘Charlie, one way of keeping from getting seasick is (to) always have a full stomach. Don’t let your stomach get half full or empty because you get too much gas buildup in there,’” he said. “And I did that, and I never got seasick.”
Throughout his Naval experience, Franke said he experienced adventures and lessons along the way. And although he served during a time of peace, that didn’t exempt Charles and his fellow seamen from violence. One such lesson earned him a U.S. – R.O.C. Mutual Defense Commemorative Badge.
From 1955 to 1979, a Mutual Defense Treaty was established between the United States and the Republic of China (ROC), which secured Taiwan from invasion in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil war.
The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China has produced the commemorative badge to express appreciation for the contribution to maintain the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, made by all American soldiers who served in Taiwan during that period.
During one of Charles’ cruises, in the Formosa Strait, located off the shores of Taiwan in the South China Sea, he said the carrier assisted inrecovering the bodies of five U.S. soldiers whose planes were shot down by enemy forces.
“North Korea had shot down three of our aircraft,” Charles recalled, adding that the planes had crashed into the sea, killing the five men aboard the crafts. “And so, we come along … aboard the carrier … (recovered the bodies), and they brought them aboard.”
Once aboard the USS Lexington, Franke was among a group of seamen who kept watch over the fallen soldiers’ bodies while they were transported back home to their families.
“I had to stand watch for four hours,” he said. “I walked around and made sure that everything remained peaceful.”
That earned Franke and his fellow Navy men the Mutual Defense Commemorative Badge for honoring the fallen soldiers during their last trip home to the country they sacrificed everything for.
Franke was discharged from the Navy in 1959.
Following his discharge, Franke met his first wife with whom he settled down and started a family. The pair brought four children into the world – Charleen, Charles Jr., Chris and Cindy.
He later had another daughter, Danna, with his second wife.
Although he’d been married and divorced twice already, for Charles, the best of love was yet to come.
At 60 years old, in 1995, during a chance meeting at a dance in Rapid City, Franke found his current wife and dancing partner, Verna. He’d attended the dance to meet up with a friend of his, who, as it turned out, has stood him up.
So, as Verna recalls, Franke was sitting alone at the bar when a friend prodded Verna to ask him to dance. At that time, Verna said she’d been widowed for 10 years and was not interested.
“And I said, ‘No, I don’t want to,’” Verna said, explaining that she eventually relented and invited Franke to join she and her friend at the table. “And that was it.”
After the initial meeting, Franke asked if Verna would meet him at the dance hall again the next week. She agreed.
“And we danced the night away and had a good time,” he said. “As a matter of fact, until 1 o’clock in the morning.”
The pair were wed in 2001 and to kick off the first part of their retirement, they embarked upon their next great adventure - traveling the country in an RV. Owning an RV had long been a dream of Verna’s, who is a North Dakota native.
“I always wanted to have an RV, but I didn’t want to drive,” she said, adding that because Charles was an over-the-road truck driver when they met, it was the perfect arrangement.
For nine years, the two crisscrossed the country visiting family and friends.
“We had a real good time,” Franke said. “That was … a real good investment we made with that motorhome.”
The pair moved to Spearfish eight or nine years ago where they live together happily enjoying their retirement.
