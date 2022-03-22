Belle Fourche native serves with Seabees in the U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 1st Class Micheal Klitz, a native of Belle Fourche, serves the U.S. Navy at Amphibious Construction Battalion One (ACB 1) operating out of San Diego, California.
Klitz joined the Navy 13 years ago. Today, Klitz serves as a construction mechanic.
“I decided to join the Navy to see the world and gain college benefits,” said Klitz.
Growing up in Belle Fourche, Klitz attended Belle Fourche High School and graduated in 2008. Today, Klitz uses the same skills and values learned in Belle Fourche to succeed in the military.
“Growing up in Belle Fourche, I learned hard work, loyalty and doing what you said you were going to do,” said Klitz. “This has served me well and has gotten me to where I am now, by teaching others to be better and being a man of your word.”
Amphibious Construction Battalion One’s primary mission is to provide logistics over-the-shore support for Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maritime Prepositioning Force operations, including ship-to-shore transportation of combat cargo, bulk fuel/water, and tactical camp operations.
With a combination of Seabee and Fleet rates, ACB-1 is skilled at offloading equipment through Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS) operations, as well as providing camp support, perimeter defense, and limited construction support. Fleet rates qualify as craft masters and deck engineers and are proficient in operating and maintaining INLS. Seabee rates such as builders, steelworkers, electricians, equipment operators, construction mechanics, and engineering aides provide construction services. Additional deployable Seabee units include Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Construction Battalion Maintenance Units, and Underwater Construction Teams who all make up the U.S. Naval Construction Forces.
“ACB One is a force multiplier that allows for rapid, joint-service operations around the globe, wherever our country needs us,” said Capt. Rafael A. Miranda, commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion One “Our unique mix of hard-working Seabee, surface Sailors, and equipment means we are able to bring capabilities to an area that no one else can.”
Serving in the Navy means Klitz is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy secures international waterways for free trade and commerce,” said Klitz.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Klitz and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am most proud of seeing my junior seabees grow, develop and put those lessons into play themselves,” said Klitz.
As Klitz and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means the world to me by being a part of something bigger than myself,” added Klitz.
