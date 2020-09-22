Belle Fourche native named Mrs. Washington America United

BELLE FOURCHE –– A Belle Fourche native was selected as Mrs. Washington America United and will compete for the national title in the spring.
The America United Pageant focuses on community service and platform, supporting first responders/military, and loving your neighbor.
Brunner said the pageant is relatively new, just three years old.
“It’s definitely more of a hobby sport,” she said, adding that the criteria are judged on 50% interview, and gown, fashion, on-stage question, and introduction round out the remaining 50%.
This isn’t Brunner’s first time on the pageant hobbyhorse.
“I competed from when I was like 9 (years old) to 17,” she said.
Then she started working behind the scenes with positions ranging from judging to choreography. Most recently, Brunner has been working in judge recruitment for the last seven years.
Pageantry has been an important tool throughout her life. Scholarships earned from pageants paid for much of her tuition during her tenure at South Dakota State University.
“For me, I had no interest in competing again,” she said. “This opportunity arose from someone who knew the director of the pageant and was like, ‘Oh, you should totally enter it. And so, I decided to do that and I ran for the Washington title.”
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the pageant ran a little differently than in years past.
“We couldn’t be in person, so it was like an ‘on the phone’ interview,” she said.
Brunner was selected to represent Washington state and will now go on to compete in the national pageant in June 2021.
Brunner’s hometown is Belle Fourche, where she grew up on a family farm.
“Every employer mentions that I work hard, follow through, and I do what needs to get done,” she said. “I credit all of those traits to my South Dakota upbringing. I am very proud of my roots and happy to take them with me wherever I go.”
She is currently in the Seattle, Wash., area and serves as the director of housing and an instructor for a first year seminar course at DigiPen Institute of Technology, primarily a video gaming school whose CEO is a co-founder of Nintendo.
Brunner loves to watch students acquire basic life skills, go from backpack to briefcase, and fulfill their lifelong goals. She received her bachelor of science from South Dakota State University and her master of science in college counseling from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif.
Brunner’s personal platform is literacy.
“I’ve been involved in literacy program since 2011,” she said. “And I also do resume/cover letter … building workshops for foster care students and domestic abuse survivors.”
In her year as Mrs. Washington America United, Brunner said she would be supporting first responders and her personal platform of achieving literacy in the digital era. Specifically, Brunner is focusing on partnering with Reading Partners and creating workshops around building resumes and cover letters for vulnerable populations such as foster care students, survivors of domestic violence, and at risk people who may need strong literacy skills to obtain work.
As an adoptee, along with parents who did foster care, and in her higher education career where she predominantly had foster care students and survivors of domestic abuse, Brunner wants to use her literacy platform to ensure people have the ability to create a new life, which often starts with a new resume and cover letter.
“Working with so many students in my fulltime career, it’s such a vulnerable population that sometimes people just need a new chapter of life,” she said. “And sometimes that starts with a resume. That’s where the writing piece of my platform comes in with literacy.”
Brunner said she’s excited about being selected to represent the pageant and continue working on her platforms.
