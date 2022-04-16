Belle Fourche named ‘Community of the Year’

BELLE FOURCHE — 2021 showed marked growth for Belle Fourche, and that growth has not gone unnoticed by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, which named the Center of the Nation the Community of the Year.
The Community of the Year award highlights one community in South Dakota each year that has shown strong economic growth throughout the year.
“In the past year, Belle Fourche has expanded its rail park from 27 cars to 90 cars. They also successfully brought Albany Farms, a ramen noodle manufacturing company, into town from Los Angeles, California. The company is filling an empty spot in its industrial park, with plans to hire 500 new workers. IDIC Specialty Drilling Chemicals LLC also opened its second operation in Belle Fourche and plans to hire approximately 40 employees,” according to a prepared statement from Sarah Ebeling, communications coordinator with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
“Really it was all of the things that we’ve been doing together as a community,” explained Hollie Stalder, executive director for the Belle Fourche Development Corporation. “Our partnerships with the city and the county and the schools and the chamber just continue, year after year, to build on what we want to have for Belle Fourche and our community members.”
Stalder said attracting new businesses to Belle Fourche has clearly proven to be a major contributor to its economic success, but growing existing businesses is a focus for her department.
“We’re always happy to talk to those who are interested in Belle Fourche from the outside, but our local support means the most to us,” she said.
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, who represented Belle Fourche and the surrounding district during his time in the state legislature, said he has always felt a connection to the community, and is proud to see the growth and success it has had over the years.
“It’s been encouraging for me personally to see the development of Belle Fourche and the economic growth that they’ve seen. (It’s) just a good community and one that’s continually gotten better,” he said. “I felt kind of a kindred spirit with Belle Fourche because it has a lot more of the western culture, western heritage, so I felt kind of a kinship with that town (and) kind of adopted it as my secondary hometown.”
Stalder added that she feels blessed to be able to work for Belle Fourche and call it home. She said she’s looking forward to seeing what the future will bring to the center of the nation.
“(To) continue to work together to build on the successes that we had so far that led up to this today and carry us forward,” she said. “More exciting things to come.”
