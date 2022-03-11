BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Middle School Theater is slated to present “Big Top Trouble” at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Theater this weekend.
The play, written and directed by Toi Flick, is set to take stage at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. “Children and adults of all ages will enjoy the tale of nostalgic entertainment at its best - bright lights, balloons, clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and more are waiting for you in the center ring!” Flick said. “In this two-act comedy, the Crown Circus of Renown is under attack with sabotage and spies orchestrated by a desperate rival family circus. Will this jewel of a circus be able to save their shining reputation and their outstanding performers? Can a team of ringmasters, clowns, aerialists, and animals work together to save their circus home?”
Come to the Belle Fourche Rec Center, located at 1111 National St. to either of the two showings this weekend to find out. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.
The cast and crew of 60 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders hope to see you at the circus. The show’s cast list includes:
Aolani Stone, Kate Blair, Mikka Dunavant, Mya Nowajeski, Abby Klendening, Mollie Collins
Birk Kraft, Nic Cerny, LouElla Gleason, Tenley Newhart, Chloe Crowser, Olivia Tanska, Chelsea Zinke, Josie McCord, Trey Shannon, Kaelie Thompson, Alexa Stone, Dillon Streeter
Rhys Pearson, Zuhaily Collazo, Andyn Allen, Audrianna Dingmon, Kavin Linch, Hailey Millett, Evan Jackson, Kailynn Lang, Teagan Carbajal, Trevor Wells, Derek Scott, Maddie Carson, MJ Hayworth, Addylinn Vansickle, Iva Hale, Elsie Adams, Ellie Schreder, Tace Hartman, Logan Willert, Zac Gerbracht, Cynthia Katon, Alex Jewett, Evie Stearns, Sonja Cropper, Ember Shannon, Carmen Beguin, Mercedes Madison, Atlee Olson, Sidney Hendricks, Hunter Brown, Timmothy Thompson, John Hale, Lily Tippman, Aurora Larive, Julie Swanson, Trista Tefre, Leah Lambert, Riggin Lutter, Nathan Bowers, Serenity Pinkerton, Adelae Grusing, and Isabel Svetcoff.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.