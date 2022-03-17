Belle Fourche Middle Schoolers earn superior scores at Spearfish singing contest

BELLE FOURCHE — Seven Belle Fourche Middle School students Saturday received superior ratings, the highest level of recognition on the event’s scoring structure, at a singing contest held at the Spearfish Middle School. Karlee Gusso, middle school choir teacher, said that she and the student group traveled to Spearfish early Saturday morning to sing duets and solos in front of a judge. “They came prepared and ready to sing,” Gusso said via email Thursday.
Prior to the contest, Gusso said she was impressed by the student’s dedication to the craft as they took time out of their classes to practice and memorize songs for the competition.
