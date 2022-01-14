Belle Fourche Middle Schooler headed to state honor choir

BELLE FOURCHE — A Belle Fourche teen is headed to the state junior honor choir event.
Timothy Thompson, an eighth grader from Belle Fourche Middle School, was selected to perform in the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir.
“Timmy comes to choir everyday with a smile on his face and ready to sing. In fact, he was sick and gone from choir on Wednesday and came back to school today, saying how happy he was to be back and singing,” Karlee Gusso, the choir director for the Belle Fourche Middle School, told the Pioneer Thursday.
Gusso recorded Thompson singing the audition songs and submitted them to be evaluated.
“Being selected for the South Dakota Junior Honor means that he is one of the top singers in South Dakota,” she said. “He gets to perform with 90 other top performers in South Dakota. He auditioned against hundreds of others and made the cut. That is pretty amazing coming from Belle Fourche.”
The honor choir was established in 1993 through a supportive effort of the South Dakota American Choral Directors Association. Each year, South Dakota singers in seventh through ninth grade audition to be able to participate in this event.
The final concert will be held on the University of Sioux Falls Campus on Saturday, Jan. 22.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.