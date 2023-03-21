Pioneer staff reports
BELLE FOURCHE – The Belle Fourche Middle School Theater program presented “Pyrite” on March 17 and 18 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Theater.
The three-act production, written by local authors Toi Lyn Flick, Nathan Schreier, and Reva Potter, moved through multiple generations — from the Black Hills 1880s into the mysterious future.
Nearly 50 sixth, seventh, and eighth grade cast and crew members rehearsed the show for the past eight weeks to create a trip through time and tell the stories of gold and true treasure.
The first act, a stagecoach robbery, featured lead actors Derek Scott, Logan Willert, and Iva Hale, making this their third middle school production.
In the second act, at the Wagon Train Summer Camp in the 1990’s, the mystery continued with actors Sonja Cropper and Trevor Welles leading the adventure through caves full of 100-year-old surprises.
In the 2050’s final act, virtual is the new reality as actors Madi Carson, Molly Collins, and Josie McCord introduced the techno-future to the aging campers played by Kaelie Thompson, Zac Gerbracht, Abbey Clendening, Trey Shannon, and Ainsley Jewett.
The cast also included Elsie Adams, Tace Hartman, Alexa Stone, Kate Blair, Dillon Streeter, Aolani Stone, Kavin Linch, Nathan Erhart, Tenley Neuharth, Mercedes Madison, Bella Winter, Andyn Allen, Chelsea Zinke, Bella Welles, Kynlee Henderson, Cora Kokinos, Alexis Allert Mackenzie Huston, Hope Ogaard, Porter Manke, and Lexi Coleman.
The crew included stage managers Denali Biegert and Hailey Millet, sound and lights by Rebecca Stumpf and Samuel Savery, and tech members Teagan Carbajal, Michael Hillyer, Ambree Kirstine, Alexis Overweg, Clayton Coffelt, and Michael Koskey.
Director was Reva Potter, assistan director Rachel Johnson, and set design and construction was by Terry Hoscheid.
