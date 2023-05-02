Josh Larson, the community forester for South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, came to Belle Fourche Middle School to help the fifth graders plant a tree in celebration of Arbor Day. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Students from Belle Fourche Middle School helped plant a tree for Arbor Day. Pictured are Belle Fourche Parks and Recreation Department employee Sara Raber, left, De’Angelo Green, Jace Olson, Max Coyle, and Mayor Randy Schmidt. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Josh Larson, the community forester for South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, came to Belle Fourche Middle School to help the fifth graders plant a tree in celebration of Arbor Day. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Students from Belle Fourche Middle School helped plant a tree for Arbor Day. Pictured are Belle Fourche Parks and Recreation Department employee Sara Raber, left, De'Angelo Green, Jace Olson, Max Coyle, and Mayor Randy Schmidt. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — Fifth graders from Belle Fourche Middle School celebrated Arbor Day Friday.
To kick off the celebration, Mayor Randy Schmidt proclaimed April 28, 2023 as Arbor Day in Belle Fourche.
“2023 is the 151st anniversary of the holiday,” said Schmidt. “Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious top soil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife.”
Next, four students were honored as winners of the “tree essay” contest. Kaylee Foley and De’Angelo Green tied for third place; Jace Olson won second place; and McKenna Freed won first place.
Most exciting of all, Josh Larson, the community forester for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Sarah Raber from Belle Fourche Parks and Recreation Department helped the students plant a maple tree outside the school.
