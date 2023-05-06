By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council did some light housekeeping on its committee and board list at Monday’s meeting.
First, Mayor Randy Schmidt appointed each of the council members to appropriate committees.
The committees and appointees are as follows:
• Legal/Finance Committee: Chairperson: Larry Schmaltz, Members: Rebecca Larson, Heidi Parker, and Clark Sowers
• Public Works Committee:
Chairperson: Randy Sowers, Members: Derrick Erhart, Bob Somervold, and Monte Talkington
• Police Committee:
Chairperson: Monte Talkington, Members: Larry Schmaltz, Bob Somervold, and Clark Sowers
• Rec Center Committee:
Chairperson: Heidi Parker, Members: Derrick Erhart, Rebecca Larson, and Randy Sowers
The council also voted in favor of a ratified list of council representatives for boards and committees.
The ratified list is as follows:
• Library Board:
Council Representative: Heidi Parker
• Museum and Visitor Center Board
Council Representative: Rebecca Larson
• Planning and Zoning Commission:
Council Representatives: Bob Somervold and Monte Talkington
• Technology Advisory Board:
Council Representative: Derrick Erhart
• Airport Board:
Council Representatives: Larry Schmaltz and Randy Sowers
• Ambulance Board:
Council Representative: Bob Somervold and Clark Sowers
• Development Corp:
Council Representative: Larry Schmaltz
• Dispatch Advisory Committee:
Council Representatives: Clark Sowers and Monte Talkington
• Mayor’s Council on Community Council for Education:
Council Representative: Heidi Parker
• Public Relations:
Council Representatives: Heidi Parker and Rebecca Larson
• Tri-State Museum Foundation Board:
Council Representative: Rebecca Larson
* Union Negotiation Team:
Council Representatives: Larry Schmaltz, Bob Somervold, Clark Sowers, and Monte Talkington
