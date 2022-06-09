Belle Fourche man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault against law enforcement officer

BELLE FOURCHE –– A Belle Fourche man was sentenced to serve two concurrent 15-year sentences stemming from a spring 2021 assault on an officer.
On May 1, 2021, Belle Fourche Police Officers Wallace Eddy and Joshua Gallagher were dispatched to assist with an altercation on a roadway involving a motorist and Officer Lance Patenode. According to court documents, Patenode said that he was traveling to work to begin his shift when a motorist, later identified as a Belle Fourche man, Anthony Paul Klein, who is currently 41, slammed on his vehicle brakes, causing Patenode to slam into the rear of Klein’s car.
Patenode said that Klein initially pulled over following the accident and “berated” the officer before fleeing the scene. Concerned about the mental health of the subject, Patenode followed Klein.
When the two vehicles arrived at the intersection of State Street and Sixth Avenue, Patenode reported that Klein exited his vehicle and was approaching the officer with an object in his hand. Initially Patenode thought the object was a knife but later identified it as a screwdriver. As Klein approached Patenode in his vehicle in the roadway, the officer instructed the subject to put down the object. With the screwdriver in hand, Patenode said that Klein continued to advance toward the officer in an aggressive manner with his arm and the tool raised.
Patenode said he tossed his phone, with which he was still communicating with dispatch, and raised his hands in defense. Klein continued to advance in an aggressive manner, prompting Patenode to verbally instruct that the subject back up or be taken to the ground.
That is when Eddy arrived on scene. He said that he observed Klein advancing toward Patenode with what he thought was a knife in his right hand. In response, Eddy exited his patrol vehicle and drew his service weapon while advising Klein to drop the weapon and cease advancing on Patenode. After repeating himself to Klein several times, Eddy said that Klein turned his attention to him and approached him with the tool.
In response, Eddy reported that Klein took approximately two steps toward the officer, adjusted his grip on the screwdriver, and threw it at Eddy, striking the officer under the left eye with the tool’s blunt end.
With the tool out of Klein’s possession, Patenode advanced on the subject and physically assisted him to the ground.
Shortly after, Gallagher arrived on scene to find Patenode and Eddy with Klein prone on the ground and attempting to apply handcuffs. Klein was arrested and transported to the Meade County Jail, where Butte County inmates are commonly held, for charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault, and careless driving.
On May 11, 2021, a Butte County grand jury indicted Klein on one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $50,000; and one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $30,000.
On the same date, Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt filed a Part II Information filing moving to establish that Klein is a habitual offender due to his Oct. 14, 2016, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance felony conviction in U.S. District Court in Rapid City.
According to South Dakota Codified Law, “if a defendant has been convicted of one or two prior felonies, in addition to the principal felony, the sentence for the principal felony shall be enhanced by changing the class of the principal felony to the next class which is more severe…”
In Klein’s case, for sentencing purposes, the principal charge could be enhanced from a Class 2 felony to a Class 1 felony, which would carry a maximum possible punishment of 50 years imprisonment in state penitentiary and a fine of up to $50,000.
At his May 20, 2021, arraignment, Klein pleaded not guilty to the charges and the habitual offender filing. On June 5, 2021, Klein was released from jail on $5,000 cash/surety bond.
On Jan. 24, Wendt dismissed the careless driving charge, one day before the case proceeded to a two-day court trial. A court trial, similar to a jury trial, is when a case’s facts are heard and deliberated on by a judge, who makes the final decision about defendant.
On March 10, Fourth Circuit Court Justice Michael Day convicted Klein on all the charges. Day ordered that Klein 15 years in prison in prison with five years suspended and credit for 35 days served, concurrently for each of the two aggravated assault charges. Additionally, Day ordered Klein to pay $4,379.46 in court-appointed attorney’s fees, pay the county auditor’s office for the costs of his incarceration in the Meade County Jail, court costs, costs of prosecution, and a state fine.
Klein’s incarceration was ordered to begin June 1.
